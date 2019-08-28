We commented earlier this week that state legislators continued to expand the influence of state government with the addition of 321 new laws, many of which went into effect on Tuesday.
Not all of the laws were bad ideas or intrusive on our daily lives.
Take, for example, the new requirement that schools implement an economics course that includes financial literacy and personal financial management. We recognize that our local schools already have a lot to teach our young people, but the value of learning how to manage a dollar will last a lifetime.
In an age when it’s easy to obtain credit and often hard to understand credit terms, teaching kids how to handle their money is a vital skill and is more likely to be more useful than finding a real-life application for Algebra 2.
We’re also happy to see the Legislature enacted a requirement that doctors or healthcare facilities planning to close are required to surrender each patient’s records to that person or a third-party provider. Although this law was a response to a Phoenix-area hospital that recently closed, a number of Sierra Vista residents experienced something similar several years ago when a local doctor’s office closed without handing over patient records. This law threatens a fine of up to $10,000 for violators.
Most notable among the new laws are the protections legislators built in for elections. Sen. David Gowan, of Sierra Vista, was successful in petitioning for a change in when Arizona primary elections will be held, moving the date of these contests from the fourth Tuesday in April to the second Tuesday, which will provide more time for elections officials to prepare for the General Election, some 10 weeks later.
Cities and towns can now impose term limits on mayors and council members, limiting the number of years these officials can hold office. Term limits are a reality for state legislators, who can serve up to four consecutive terms, but not for local government. It will be interesting to see if any city in Cochise County steps forward to implement this new state law.
Our point earlier in the week highlighted the absurdity of politicians who promise to limit or reduce the size of state government. Evidence of that absurdity is the number of new laws adopted each year by the Legislature.
Just the same, some of these new laws are beneficial.