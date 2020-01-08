We have a strong conviction that taxpayer money shouldn’t be spent on politics.
When a majority political party uses public dollars to finance legal actions or other costly initiatives for the sole purpose of furthering the influence of the party, it violates the principles of taxation. We pay our hard-earned dollars to support government functions that advance the public interest, not to perpetuate the authority of a political party. Tax dollars should be used for roads, education and public services, not to finance efforts by the Attorney General’s Office to contest findings of the Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC).
That’s what happened after the last redistricting.
The Republican majority in the State Legislature filed a lawsuit in January 2012 contesting the district boundaries adopted by the IRC. It was a blatant effort by GOP lawmakers to change the boundaries drawn by the non-partisan and voter-approved commission.
Guess who paid for the lawsuit?
The action consumed the resources of the Attorney General’s Office, which is funded from your tax dollars.
The Republican effort didn’t stop there. In August 2015, former GOP Secretary of State Michele Reagan filed arguments with the U.S. Supreme Court calling for the existing legislative district map to be thrown out. She and her Republican counterparts argued that the IRC packed GOP voters into some districts, making it more likely that Democrats would be elected in other districts.
We’re expecting similar shenanigans during the next redistricting process, unless there’s a courageous legislator who can successfully present a bill that forbids public funds being spent to achieve political objectives.
Arizona voters adopted Proposition 106 in 2000, specifically to neutralize and remove politics from the redistricting process. Provisions of the constitutional amendment call for the appointment of a five-member commission, which usually includes two Republicans, two Democrats and a registered Independent.
The IRC has specific guidelines for drawing the boundaries that determine our representation in the State Legislature and in Congress. Ideal districts encourage balance between the two major political parties to assure that the elected office holder is responsive and engaged with all constituents, not just those from the same political party.
Majority lawmakers should be prohibited from putting forth legislation that directs the attorney general, or otherwise utilizes publicly-funded resources, to challenge the IRC process or its findings, with the objective of advancing a political party.
That’s not why we pay taxes.