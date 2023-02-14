As unfortunate as it is that former Elections Director Lisa Marra has resigned, the outcome was predicated by the actions of three Cochise County officials: Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd and Recorder David Stevens.

Longtime Supervisor Ann English put it best in referring to Marra’s decision to resign: “I don’t believe she felt she had any options left. Didn’t believe things could change,” she told Herald/Review reporter Shar Porier.

