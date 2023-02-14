As unfortunate as it is that former Elections Director Lisa Marra has resigned, the outcome was predicated by the actions of three Cochise County officials: Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd and Recorder David Stevens.
Longtime Supervisor Ann English put it best in referring to Marra’s decision to resign: “I don’t believe she felt she had any options left. Didn’t believe things could change,” she told Herald/Review reporter Shar Porier.
Marra’s resignation, combined with the retirement of Martha Rodriguez, who worked with the county for almost three decades, leaves the elections department with one full-time employee. It also pushes the responsibility for future elections squarely onto county supervisors and Recorder Stevens, who created this situation.
The nuances and legal requirements of running an election are complex and intricate. Ms. Marra distinguished herself among fellow election directors across Arizona for her attention to every detail and her organizational skills, among other impressive qualities.
Most of those who were critical, and those who continue to criticize our elections, have not been exposed, or have had little exposure, to the entire process. It begins months before early balloting and continues for weeks after the final tabulation.
Experts in election laws and procedures are groomed, they do not suddenly appear. Ms. Marra worked closely with another expert, Katie Howard, who retired as the director in 2016 after more than a decade in the position, and with Ms. Rodriguez, a 28-year veteran of the department.
What replaces these integrity-bound and experienced leaders is an ideology professed by our trio of misfit county officials. Mr. Stevens, who is more concerned with his personal ambitions than the public’s welfare, has stepped up as the savior of election honesty. Days before the Nov. 8, 2022, election he volunteered to pull off a hand-count of about 47,000 ballots featuring numerous contests at the local, state and federal levels, assuring supervisors the work could be completed before the canvass less than three weeks later.
Though the offer did not come to pass, we seriously doubt it could have been accomplished.
Now the recorder is promising to utilize a $1 million state grant — secured in part through his relationship with failed Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem — to purchase “secure” ballot paper from a company in Texas. Cochise County will be alone in this venture, and we question whether this expenditure is serving as a study or is being transacted for some political reason.
Fear of election integrity, especially in Cochise County, is a populist ideology inspired by a former president. In Arizona, where QAnon dogma and conspiracy theories thrive among extreme conservatives, the fear that our election process is being tampered with has been perpetuated for political gain by the likes of the trio of county officials responsible for Ms. Marra’s resignation.
At no point during the inane debate by supervisors and Mr. Stevens, before and after the Nov. 8, 2022 election, was the integrity of Cochise County elections in question. At no point did supervisors or Stevens contend that the local tabulation of ballot totals were “fixed” or even in error.
Now we face a countywide, mail-only election on May 16 to determine the fate of a Jail District in Cochise County. Let’s watch closely to make sure Recorder Stevens and the county board have not already made things worse.