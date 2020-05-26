Despite what many believe is the highest level of unemployment in the history of Arizona, this state’s jobless rate is better than most places in the country.
Recent figures released by the Department of Economic Security, which tracks the number of people who are out of work, show the impact that the pandemic has had on the state’s economy.
Gov. Ducey’s order to shudder non-essential businesses, issued March 30, and the contraction of the economy that resulted when consumers stopped buying, ballooned Arizona’s unemployment to 12.6 percent.
In April, private sector businesses shed 276,300 jobs at a time when historically this state is adding workers to deal with the peak tourism season. Retail trade cut 43,800 jobs — about 13.4 percent of that sector’s total employment — as shops also were affected by the governor’s directive allowing only “essential” businesses to operate. There also was the loss of 27,800 jobs in professional and business services.
Even the state’s health care industry shed 16,800 jobs.
The biggest loss has been in Arizona’s leisure and hospitality industry. That includes bars and restaurants, along with hotels, motels and resorts which, while not closed down, have suffered both from the governor’s stay-at-home order as well as the unwillingness of people to travel.
Estimates on the local loss of tax revenue generated from these businesses are not yet public, but last week the state’s Joint Legislative Budget Committee reported tax revenues from these businesses had dropped 57.5 percent compared to March.
Arizona can take solace in the fact that compared to elsewhere, this state is doing better. The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in the United States is currently at 14.7 percent and even an optimistic President Trump isn’t anticipating it will return to pre-pandemic levels until well into 2021.
One reason for that difference is the impact that the pandemic has had on the construction industry in Arizona. Employment losses in the state’s construction and manufacturing industries were minimal due in part to Gov. Ducey’s directives, which did not shut down those sectors of the economy while governors in other states had far broader orders.
The road back to the comparably prosperous economy we enjoyed prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus is going to be long and arduous. Locally, we need to support the businesses in our community to keep them viable.
Now more than ever, people need to “shop local” to help our economy recover from the impact of the pandemic.