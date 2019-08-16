Everyone with an interest in economic development in Cochise County is watching what happens next for the Villages of Vigneto in Benson. Last week it became public knowledge that the Army Corps of Engineers reissued a water permit to allow the planned 28,000-home community to proceed.
It is expected that groups opposing the project, including the Cascabel Conservation Association, the Center for Biological Diversity and others, will seek some form of legal relief aimed at halting any and all progress on the 20-year development.
The roughly 12,000-acre planned community will add some 70,000 residents to Cochise County who will enjoy multiple golf courses, numerous recreational facilities, restaurants and other “high-income” amenities.
What would happen to this property if El Dorado Holdings, the developer of this project, decided not to proceed?
Instead of dealing with one large and well-financed investor, the property could be subdivided into a lot of smaller parcels and Benson would be left to negotiate planning, zoning and environmental issues with several developers. Instead a planned community, which offers the opportunity to coordinate and control what happens on this property, subdividing will result in maximum residential density, minimum conservation practices, and a greater threat to the San Pedro River.
To be clear, the objective of the groups opposing Villages of Vigneto is to stop all development on the property. Filing lawsuits, objecting to permits and otherwise obstructing progress on the project are aimed at preventing the development from happening.
Contrast the situation with the latest news from Sierra Vista regarding Tribute, the planned community development proposed by Castle & Cooke that will add roughly 6,000 homes on the city’s southeast side. City Manager Chuck Potucek reported at Tuesday’s Spotlight Breakfast that negotiations are underway to modify plans for the development to increase the size of public parks within the project and make other improvements that will address environmental issues.
Potucek expressed confidence that Castle & Cooke will be a willing partner with the city in negotiating the changes.
Property development is going to happen in Benson, Sierra Vista and Cochise County as long as there are real estate investors who are willing to assume the financial risks associated with building out subdivisions.
When it comes to large parcels of land, planned community developments are a better way to address all of the issues created by new construction.