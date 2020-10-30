The challenges that have confronted Cochise County election officials provide a perfect example of why solutions imposed by state and federal authorities don’t work for local government.
Recorder David Stevens and Elections Director Lisa Marra, and their respective staffs, have done a remarkable job trying to keep up with the tidal wave of early ballots that Cochise County voters have cast since October 7.
Stevens reported more than 23,000 early ballots had been received as of Tuesday, with another 10,000 or so to verify. That means roughly 57 percent of the total number of early ballots sent out by the county had already been turned in with a week remaining until Election Day.
So what’s the problem?
County officials found out just before early voting began that the deadline for people to register vote was extended from October 5, to October 10. Though that additional five days may not seem significant, it forced the Recorder’s office to put off verifying early ballots and focus on the task of registering new voters.
That five days, combined with the onslaught of early ballots dropped off and mailed by county voters, put the Recorder’s office a full two weeks behind schedule. Stevens reported his office of five staff members handled 2,000 new voter registrations during the 10 days leading up to the extended deadline.
Who’s idea was it to extend the deadline?
Ultimately, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit determined the final day for voter registration in Arizona. This court acted after Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs decided not to oppose a lawsuit filed by two advocacy groups seeking to extend the voter registration deadline past Oct. 15.
Ms. Hobbs and the advocacy groups apparently failed to realize that Cochise County and the other 12 counties outside Maricopa and Pima have small staffs in their respective Recorder’s offices. Extending the registration deadline may be easier to accommodate in urbanized counties, but in rural counties, it creates the kind of problem encountered by Stevens and his small staff.
Hard work, lost lunch hours and — we expect — a few hours of overtime by county workers erased most of the backlog and by the end of the week Ms. Marra was reporting her office had already tabulated more than 15,000 ballots heading into Tuesday’s election.
What can’t be ignored is the arrogance and ignorance of state and federal officials who failed to have the slightest concern for the impact of extending the registration deadline in rural counties.
This state has been a leader among the states in adopting the practice of early balloting. Legislators formally enacted the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) in 2007.
That history has taught election officials what works, and what doesn’t, when it comes to early voting. Based on that experience, Ms. Hobbs should have acted to prevent efforts to extend the voter registration deadline, but didn’t. The Ninth Circuit should have recognized that Arizona’s early voting system has worked successfully for a reason since before 2007.
The decision-making by these authorities demonstrates that “one-size” government decisions don’t work everywhere.