One lesson that all governing bodies should consider as a result of this pandemic is the importance of public access.
If we measure the ease with which citizens can go online to witness a public meeting, we’re happy to report that the City of Sierra Vista, like many municipalities, makes it possible to “attend” its council meetings.
Other governing bodies, notably the Sierra Vista Unified School District and the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, are less accessible.
Sierra Vista Council meetings and work sessions are available on the city’s YouTube channel. To subscribe, navigate your web browser to YouTube.com, then in the search bar type “City of Sierra Vista” and you will be directed to the city’s streaming channel. Don’t bother going to the city’s official website, because it’s difficult to glean the information needed to view a meeting. Instead of a prominent link on its front page offering an easy connection to meetings, the website offers visitors an opportunity to download a coloring book and other useful information.
Still, what the city offers is beyond what’s available from other governing bodies. Cochise County records its meetings, but doesn’t provide live access. Videos are available on the county’s website at https://www.cochise.az.gov/. The Sierra Vista Unified School also has a YouTube channel with recorded videos of governing board meetings and interviews with school officials, but doesn’t appear to offer live streaming of its meeting.
Consistent with much of state government, our Arizona Legislature does little to encourage public participation.
This fact has been confirmed since March 13, when lawmakers barred visitors from the House and Senate galleries. Publicly-streamed discussion ended 10 days later, when the Legislature recessed for what was supposed to be a three-week break. With the exception of a live-streamed meeting of two standing joint committees focused on state finances, every conversation lawmakers have had for the past month has happened in private group text messages, conference calls and video chats.
More effort needs to be made and more investment must occur to facilitate online public access to government meetings. Prior to the current crisis, the capabilities of the internet and use of live streaming were not a priority.
Now, when more people are accustomed to the technology and the threat of future pandemics very much a possibility, we need our governments to recognize and embrace the importance of online public access.
We hope that all local governments and our Legislature prioritize this issue, to ensure public participation and accountability into the future.