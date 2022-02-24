The old saying goes, “If a tree falls in the woods and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”
A similar adage can be said of government meetings — why their openness to the public is vital, and what happens if a community doesn’t take notice.
A recent court ruling reaffirmed what was obvious to everyone but a few state lawmakers — open meeting laws apply to all government bodies in the state, even the one that created the law in the first place.
Putting aside the absurdness of the Legislature’s arguments that their laws don’t apply to them, and the courts have no place saying otherwise, the fact that lawmakers would even desire to keep some of their proceedings from public eye, and scrutiny, is worrisome.
Equally troubling is when local councils or boards flout open meeting laws by posting agendas with vague information just under the 24-hour legally required window, limit or eliminate calls to the public or take other actions that constrict a community’s ability to engage and have their opinions heard by their representatives at various levels of government.
However, that takes us back to the second part of the problem: What happens when meetings are open but no one shows up or cares about the issues at hand?
Oftentimes, the public will become aware of a change that impacts them, such as a rate hike for a utility, only when the first bill with the increase hits their mailbox.
That’s regardless of the fact that there were several public hearings on the issue before such a rate hike can take place; often the only member of the public at those meetings is a member of the Herald/Review staff.
Complaining on social media or to family and friends about a problem that a government entity has either created or failed to fix, instead of attending a meeting or contacting a local representative with concerns directly, does little or nothing to address the issue.
While it is imperative for our government to remain as open and transparent as possible on all levels, it is also the duty of every individual to take a vested interest in the community and do what they can to be involved.
Many meetings are available online if attending in-person isn’t an option, and official comments to be read during meetings or submitted on the record can usually be sent in via email or snail mail.
A great example of what can happen when citizens take an active interest in the issues of the community was witnessed earlier this week when dozens of demonstrators both supporting and opposing the proposed policies showed up at the Cochise County supervisors meeting and let their voices be heard.
While the resulting protests did result in some heated confrontation that should be avoided whenever possible, they remind us that democracy is not neat or quiet; it is often loud and messy, with people from various viewpoints working together to find some common good.
Letting our government operate in the shadows, and neglecting to pay attention when the opportunity to get involved arises, are two sides of the same coin. The operations of those elected to serve us must remain open, and it is up to everyone to show up and be heard.