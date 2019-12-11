Although Sierra Vista, Benson and Tombstone didn’t receive funding, we’re pleased to see that Bisbee, Douglas and Willcox schools will be able to add counselors thanks to a safety grant program pushed by Gov. Doug Ducey.
Friday, the Department of Education announced that more than 400 schools will receive money to pay for 148 counselors, 118 social workers and 116 school police officers after the state approved a $20 million increase in the program.
Arizona desperately needs more counselors. The latest national data showed the state has the worst student-to-counselor ratio in the country at 905 to 1. Lack of these mental health professionals invites problems in our schools, reducing awareness of students dealing with stress and the opportunity to intervene before bad things happen.
Of course, there’s more work to be done.
About 400 Arizona schools, including the three in Cochise County, did not receive additional funding. Applications submitted to the DOE totaled almost $74 million, so less than one-third of the money applied for was granted. Districts that already have counselors, social workers or police in schools were less eligible for funding, as were those with a lower percentage of homeless students. Schools with high rates of absenteeism, low graduation rates or high dropout rates were given priority.
The American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of 250 students for each counselor and the national average is almost twice that high at 455 to one. Arizona is embarrassingly high at more than three times the recommended ratio and twice the national average.
Counselors support students academically, but they can also be the first line of defense when a student is facing a mental health crisis. As the teen suicide rate swells and education leaders warn of mounting emotional issues in even the youngest children, educators say counselors are more important than ever.
The suicide rate for Arizona children ages 15-19 increased from 6.8 deaths per 100,000 in 2013 to 13.8 per 100,000 in 2015, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. It's since decreased slightly to 11.9 per 100,000 in 2017, the most recent year of data available.
We’re glad our state government, and particularly Gov. Ducey, recognize the urgent need for Arizona to invest more in school counselors and facilitate that need by providing additional funding through the safety grant program.
Our kids deserve it.