We understand that the COVID-19 crisis has created some craziness around the country, including here in Cochise County.
If California is the measure of liberalism, then an indication of how crazy things have gotten were the protests last week in San Francisco and other cities on the “left coast” calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen the state. Apparently even liberals get cabin fever.
Closer to home we’re wondering what inspired Cochise County to issue a press release reminding residents they need to comply with Arizona’s Cottage Food Law if they intend to produce home-baked goods for commercial purposes.
“Anyone producing food at home for commercial use must first register with the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) and then obtain a ServSafe Food Handlers Card,” states the April 28 release.
Despite the good intentions of this simple warning, we are reminded of writer Clare Booth Luce (1903-1987) who taught us that “… no good deed goes unpunished.”
The release was picked up by State Rep. Kelly Townsend, who offered to “… redirect the National Guard from delivering food to policing it when baking laws are being broken.” Phoenix conservative radio host J.T. Harris issued a responding tweet and commented on his show that he now feels safe because the “#cookiecops are on patrol.”
All in good humor.
Townsend has become the face of legislative efforts to overturn Ducey’s “stay-at-home” executive orders and she didn’t miss an opportunity to point at the Cochise County press release as a humorous reminder of what she considers to be government overreach.
Unlike the warning issued by Ducey to violators of his orders, however, Cochise County’s press release was a reminder, not a threat. The article didn’t include any reference to punishment and offered references on how to register home-produced goods for commercial sale.
We support having standards for home-baked goods, in the interests of public safety and common sense. Arizona’s Cottage Food Law limits the products that home kitchens can sell commercially to avoid foods that spoil easily, require refrigeration or can quickly culture bacteria that will make people sick. It also sets forth standards on how products that can be sold — including everything from cookies to nuts, fruit jams, tarts and other delights — must be handled.
The law has existed for more than a decade in Arizona and was modified in 2018, ironically with the support of Townsend who joined the Republican majority in passing an amendment to clarify how “cottage foods” must be handled.
Let’s not get too crazy about government efforts to keep us safe. America and Cochise County still enjoys plenty of freedoms and despite what the naysayers and doomsayers may rant, our liberties are not under assault.