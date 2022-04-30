One key to a healthy, functioning democracy is an informed electorate, and Herald/Review Media takes an incredibly serious role in keeping the voters of Cochise County updated on vital issues and candidates’ positions on the issues.
To that end, we will be working on a series of projects over the coming months in order to help those heading to the polls feel confident in the choices they are making.
First, we will be conducting interviews with candidates who come to our area and sit down with us, or those who have already visited or will visit Cochise County and want to introduce themselves and their positions to all of you.
Watch this space in the coming weeks and months for columns based on conversations with gubernatorial, attorney general and other candidates seeking statewide and local offices.
These columns will not endorse or take a position on any of the candidates we speak with. The purpose is not to tell you what to think or who to vote for, but to give you as much information about those running as we can in order for you to decide who most aligns with your beliefs and values.
Those who are running for office are encouraged to reach out to editor@myheraldreview.com if they would like to participate in these columns. We also accept letters to the editor and guest commentaries from those seeking office, as long as they address issues and are not blatant attempts to seek support for their campaign.
Second, we will also be publishing a pair of election guides for both the primary and general elections to give voters a succinct recap of the issues and candidates on the ballot and what impact they might have on our community.
The first of those guides will publish July 6, which will coincide with a candidate meet-and-greet event hosted by Herald/Review Media and featuring any and all primary candidates who wish to attend. As early voting begins, the community will have the chance to learn more about and speak directly with those seeking their approval via the ballot.
A second voter guide will be published in October and again provide all the details about candidates and propositions ahead of a Nov. 8 election that will have reverberations for years to come.
Before then, however, there will be more opportunities to meet those seeking office, with additional candidate forums and debates planned in September, thanks to a partnership between the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce and Herald/Review Media.
Without local media working with our business and community partners, this information on issues that matter to voters here in Cochise County would go unseen, unheard, unknown.
We focus on the matters that have the greatest impact on your everyday lives, from border and immigration issues to city and county taxing and spending — as the saying goes, “all politics is local.”
We encourage everyone to attend the upcoming candidate events, send questions to the newspaper or to the campaigns directly, and seek as much knowledge as possible so you know exactly who and what you are voting for.
While our role is crucial to a functioning democracy, the ultimate power rests with those who fill out their ballot and participate in the progress of America. We are honored to help you make the important choices you will face this election cycle.