A decade later, Arizona is still feeling the impact of the last time this state faced “a billion-dollar deficit.”
Lawmakers have yet to learn the exact cost that the pandemic will have on the state budget, but analysts warn the deficit could reach more than $1 billion, despite a healthy “rainy day” fund.
When they do know the extent of the financial damage, we can’t help but wonder where lawmakers will turn to find the money needed to balance the budget.
From 2008 to 2012, when Arizona became the poster child of “The Great Recession,” lawmakers signed off on more than $1.9 billion in fund transfers, according to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee and reduced agency budgets by a staggering $3.3 billion, including $187 million as part of a moratorium on contributing funds to the School Facilities board.
The Legislature also dipped into the education fund — established in 2000 by a citizens initiative. Proposition 301 established a sales tax increase of 0.6 percent for 20 years for the purpose of funding education. Instead of allocating the approximate $667 million to schools, as required by the law, legislators used the money to pay down the deficit and keep state government operating.
This action resulted in state school boards filing a lawsuit, which continued until Gov. Ducey proposed pulling $3.5 billion from the State Land Trust in 2016 to refund schools the money they lost.
Lawmakers also “robbed” the Highway Users Revenue Fund (HURF), which deprived local cities and counties the money they needed for road maintenance and repairs. Again, the decision to reallocate HURF money was made to afford keeping the lights on at the state capital.
It wasn’t until 2018 and after that most of the funds taken away by legislators to deal with The Great Recession was restored, and some accounts are still below the amount received prior to 2008. The School Facilities board, for example, still doesn’t get as much money as it did prior to the recession.
Lawmakers will have a more difficult time finding the funds needed to balance the budget this time around, largely because most of the solutions that turned Arizona’s financial ship around are not an option this time.
Arizona is already among the lowest in the nation in state-funding of public schools, teachers continue to be challenged with large class sizes and teacher pay is well below the national average.
Finding the money to balance the state budget after the pandemic will force lawmakers to choose among bad solutions.