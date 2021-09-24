Old-timers will remember the 1971 television commercial featuring a mechanic fixing the underbelly of a car.
“Well, the choice is yours,” says the mechanic, holding up an oil filter. “You can pay me now, or you can pay me later.” He then proceeds to slide back under the vehicle.
In some ways, Cochise County faces the same predicament with its jail.
Sheriff Mark Dannels announced the results of a yearlong study last week that rendered results not really surprising to anyone familiar with the condition of the jail. Those on the study panel described the aging facility — built in 1985 — as “condemned” and “outdated.”
Those terms summarize the physical structure and the compatibility of the jail with modern correctional standards. As you would expect for a structure constructed more than 35 years ago and utilized every day, there is a constant need for maintenance and repairs. Equipment needs to be replaced, jail doors wear out and the infrastructure eventually breaks down.
The cost for physical repairs are secondary to the incompatibility of the facility for its primary purpose.
Beyond providing enough space to house and separate men and women, those with severe mental health conditions, the handicapped and other “special” categories of inmates, modern jails are set up to offer prisoners more opportunities to be rehabilitated. In addition to confinement there are office spaces for mental health counseling, education facilities that include classrooms and libraries, medical facilities, employment agencies and other community-oriented services. Providing these opportunities is effective in reducing recidivism, which in turn reduces the overall volume of crime in the community. Creating opportunities, providing adequate health care and treating inmates humanely can also turn people from behaviors that create victims and cost taxpayers substantial sums, into productive, contributing citizens in society.
The current jail has almost nothing that meets the criteria to deal with inmates who have mental health issues, even though a significant majority of those behind bars have been diagnosed with these conditions.
There is also little connection between the jail and the community. Past efforts to connect inmates with job prospects in the local construction industry fizzled. Perhaps the most visible presence of inmates working outside of the jail is performing menial tasks at area golf courses, or assisting in wildfire prevention programs.
Unfortunately, addressing all the issues with the jail will cost money.
This is where the Fram analogy is apropos. If nothing is done, county taxpayers will certainly become the defendants in future, multi-million dollar lawsuits that will result from a tragic death or injury at the existing facility.
Compounding that possibility is an order from a judge and court. This is what happened in California in 2011, when that state allowed its jails to exceed the life-expectancy of these facilities without replacing or adequately repairing them. The U.S. Supreme Court ordered that the state release prisoners to address overcrowding and inhumane conditions.
Now is the time for real leadership from the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Kicking the can down the road and not doing anything to address the existing issues that plague our jail — and doing so in the name of “saving taxpayer dollars” — will ultimately cost county constituents more money.
Again, we can pay now — when interest rates are low and the county’s debt load is favorable — or we can pay later, when things will probably cost more.