We admit it’s a bit early to debate the 2020 presidential primary in Arizona. That’s the “extra” election that will be hosted on St. Patrick’s Day in The Grand Canyon State, empowering some Arizona voters to choose who they want to see heading the ticket for their political party.
Still, the issues that were raised when our state completed this exercise in 2016 have remained unresolved. We call attention to them in the hope that our elected state officials will have enough time to petition the Legislature when it resumes in January to change the rules governing presidential primaries.
Primaries will begin Feb. 3 in Iowa, followed by elections on Feb. 11, 22 and 29 in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, respectively.
Arizona’s March 17 presidential primary invites voters who are registered with a political party to cast ballots, choosing which presidential candidate they would like to see represent their party.
Arizona provides a partial reimbursement to counties for the cost of running the primary election. Cochise County will receive no less than $1.50 per ballot, and usually a bit more, to pay for some of the expenses.
The actual cost for the county is closer to $2.25, or more, per ballot.
We oppose the idea of state and county taxpayers picking up the tab for an election that does not allow all registered voters to cast a ballot. Unless you are registered as a Democrat, a Republican or one of the less visible political parties in Arizona, you will not be eligible to cast a ballot in next year’s presidential primary. Voters who are “independent,” won’t be eligible to participate.
State officials have so far paid lip-service, and nothing more, to this issue. In 2016, Gov. Doug Ducey called it “just wrong” that only registered party members can vote in a presidential primary.
Former Secretary of State Michele Reagan told lawmakers in 2016 that she saw no reason for the state to finance presidential primaries when nearly 37 percent of the state’s 3.2 million registered voters were unable to participate.
We agree, and we hope our lawmakers are listening and do something about it.