One characteristic of the Arizona Legislature is persistence.
Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing depends on your perspective.
Two examples prove the point. A lawsuit playing out in Maricopa County has the state challenging Flagstaff on that city’s decision to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Secondly, despite a recent citizens initiative discouraging the state from expanding private vouchers for students, lawmakers continue to entertain bills that would expand what proponents call “school choice.”
The Flagstaff lawsuit could influence a referendum that will go before Tucson voters in November. A provision in the $12.8 billion state budget specifically penalizes cities that set a minimum wage that is higher than the $12.15 hourly rate adopted by Arizona voters in 2016. Tucson voters will consider whether to match the Flagstaff minimum wage when they go to the polls later this year. Doing so, depending on the outcome of the Maricopa County lawsuit, could cost the city an estimated $8.1 million in shared state revenue.
Flagstaff is suing to overturn the provision, arguing there is specific language that exempts state employees working in the city from receiving the higher minimum wage. The state is arguing it pays for public services that will cost more because of the $15 an hour rate.
Incorporating consequences in the state budget for cities that choose to pay a higher minimum wage has political overtones. The Republican majority in the Legislature began its opposition to cities enacting a higher minimum wage in 2013 when it adopted a bill prohibiting the action. When a lawsuit stopped that initiative, lawmakers came back three years later attempting to revise provisions of the citizens initiative that set standards for paid and unpaid leave, meal breaks and rest periods.
That also failed.
Now, the Legislature is trying to prevent cities from establishing minimum wage rates that are higher than what the state established through the citizens’ initiative in 2016. The effort is again likely to fail because it was incorporated in the budget and did not earn the three-quarters vote required to change a state constitutional amendment.
Similar persistence is demonstrated on school choice. When Arizona voters specifically rejected legislation that sought to expand the number of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts in 2018, it didn’t stop Republican legislators from introducing new legislation the following year. In the most recent session, an initiative tied to the state budget bill was narrowly defeated when three GOP representatives joined Democrats and voted against expanding the ESA program to about 720,000 Arizona students.
The only mechanism to stop lawmakers from revising or reversing constitutional amendments or laws enacted through the citizens initiative process is the stringent requirement that any change in these voter-approved measures requires a three-fourths vote by lawmakers in the Legislature.
That’s apparently not enough of a deterrent for some legislators to continue their efforts to accomplish their political agenda.