Warren Petersen means well, but the consequences of what he’s proposing and the track record of the State Legislature in funding public education portend a dire outcome.
Petersen, a Gilbert Republican Representative, has proposed eliminating an accounting tool that state lawmakers have used to “rollover” payments to K-12 schools in Arizona. He doesn’t want to make it just a law, Petersen is proposing cementing this change into the state Constitution to prevent future legislators from utilizing the procedure.
Here’s how it works.
By deferring the payment of state funds to a school district for just a few days, the Department of Education can roll that outflow of money to the next fiscal year. Instead of paying state funds on June 25, the state can “float” that money into the following year by posting a date for the transaction after July 1, the first day of a new fiscal year in Arizona.
This accounting trick saved public schools when The Great Depression happened in 2009. State government was essentially broke for lack of revenue and by rolling over education payments to the next fiscal year Arizona kept red ink out of its ledger.
The state hasn’t used this procedure since 2012, but neither have lawmakers made any effort to pay off the accumulated rollover balance, which now tallies about $930 million. As much as Gov. Ducey boasts that his administration has reversed Arizona’s economic fortunes, lawmakers have only reduced the rollover balance by $30 million during the past seven years.
Two realities make us reluctant to embrace Petersen’s plan.
First, he’s proposing an amendment to the Constitution. This eliminates all flexibility lawmakers may need the next time our state government finds itself near bankruptcy. Petersen’s plan, if approved by the Legislature, would require the approval of state voters in the Nov. 2, 2020 election and we hope citizens recognize this inflexibility and reject the amendment if it gets that far.
Secondly, state lawmakers have made a bad habit of cheating public schools of funds they are entitled to. An example is what else happened in 2009, which is when legislators dipped into the education fund — revenue generated through the state sales tax — and used the money for other costs. We fear that instead of paying off the entire $930 million owed to schools from the rollover, lawmakers may choose not to fully fund the repayment.
Both concerns make us strong opponents of Petersen’s legislation.