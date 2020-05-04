Candidates for state and county positions were required to file nominating petitions last month. Depending which office they are seeking, there are different signature requirements.
Supervisors for the Cochise County Board needed as few as 121 signatures if they are a Democrat running for the District 3 seat, or as many as 230 if they are seeking the District 1 seat as a Republican.
Totals for the three seats in the State Legislature require 475 for Republicans and 1,255 for Libertarian candidates.
The number of signatures required is established by state statute, and signers must be registered voters.
Recent legal challenges provide insights to the problems with the petition process. Beyond the difficulty of finding registered voters willing to sign in support of their candidacy, those running for office need to make sure they are getting the “right” signature. Registered voters who sign petitions are not allowed to sign for more than one candidate from the same party. If you are a registered party member — Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or Independent — you are not allowed to sign the petition of a candidate from another party.
Petition circulators can make things even more difficult. Candidates who solicit friends, family, or paid services to gather signatures run the risk of losing control of the process. In a Cochise County court last week, a petition for one of Superior Court candidates was almost thrown out when it may have been signed by someone other than the person who circulated the document. The judge handling the challenge let the petition stand, for lack of specific election law prohibiting the practice.
Candidates who do challenge the petition signatures of an opponent face a costly process. In Cochise County, an upfront charge of $280 is collected to initiate the review, adding more expense to running for office.
We’re not sure of the rhyme nor reason for this process. Overall, we understand that nominating petitions validate candidates for office. The process does serve to clarify the commitment of candidates by requiring they obtain the support of registered voters who sign in support of their candidacy.
But the number of signatures required for each office makes little sense. Why do City of Sierra Vista council candidates need to collect almost 700 signatures for a non-partisan, local office, while the most that candidates for the county board need is 231? Why does a Republican running for a seat in the Legislature to represent District 14 need 475 signatures, but a Libertarian is required to collect 1,255?
We smell politics at the heart of this issue, especially at the state level. If we’re seriously concerned about a lack of citizens seeking public office, and the overall apathy of voters, there needs to be an “apolitical” review of the nomination process, beginning with petition signing.