As gas prices around Cochise County and across the nation and world continue to rise with no end in sight, people are looking for solutions and, more importantly for some, someone to blame.
While the increase in the cost to fill up gas tanks has mirrored Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions placed on the country, its leaders and businesses, many Republicans don’t blame President Vladimir Putin for the rise.
Instead, they need to look no further than the White House in their misguided attempt to cast blame on the man they feel shouldn’t have the job in the first place, President Joe Biden.
Lawmakers from the Grand Old Party have bemoaned Biden’s halting of new oil and gas leases on federal land and his shuttering of the Keystone Pipeline as evidence that he is to blame for the current pain at the pump.
However, experts agree that the root causes of the current gas price explosion are related to supply chain and inflation issues caused by the pandemic, as well as Putin’s attack on a neighboring country and the global response to attempt to shut down his war machine by choking off its finances.
“COVID changed the game, not President Biden,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which tracks gasoline prices, according to a recent New York Times article. “U.S. oil production fell in the last eight months of President Trump’s tenure. Is that his fault? No.”
Many have pointed to America’s “energy independence” during the Trump administration as proof that the rising prices are the fault of the current president.
That too is misleading. The U.S. remained a net energy exporter through 2021, even after Biden took office, according to the Times. The country has been a natural gas net exporter since 2018, with record amounts exported in 2021.
And even when the U.S. is a “net” energy exporter, that doesn’t mean there are no imports of oil. In fact, the country imported nearly 8 million barrels of crude oil and other petroleum products a day in 2020. Russian oil was often combined with oil pumped in the U.S. to make it compatible with local refineries.
So while Republicans look for ways to blame a president whom they disagree with for a crisis he has little control over, rational and logical reasoning shows the true cause of the problem.
An autocratic leader hellbent on death and destruction launched a devastating attack and has subsequently been cut off from the world market. Those events follow closely on the heels of a global pandemic that disrupted production and supply chains — a pandemic that is beginning to ebb, leading to the world opening up and travel starting again.
Anyone with a basic understanding of economics knows that when supply decreases while demand increases, costs will go up.
Any attempt to blame the president for the consternation felt every time we fill our tanks are either misinformed or disingenuous. At a time when our country is facing myriad challenges, the first place we can start to begin addressing these issues is having a clear understanding of what is causing the problem, instead of pointing the finger at those we disagree with.