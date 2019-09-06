One of the issues that contributes to the political divisiveness in today’s world played out at Fort Huachuca last week.
News broke on Wednesday that funds for a $30 million project at the local post are being diverted to pay for the $3.6 billion border wall.
Depending which side of the political fence you stand on, this announcement is either an example of President Trump’s “ego-vanity” — in the words of District 2 congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick — or a simple delay due to environmental issues, according to Arizona U.S. Sen. Martha McSally.
Who are we to believe?
The southern Arizona congressional delegation split along party lines, with Reps. Kirkpatrick, Grijalva and O’Halleran, all Democrats, blaming the President. Sen. McSally, a Republican from Tucson, said the Fort Huachuca project will still happen, just not this fiscal year.
We’re not picking sides in this political fight, but we are disappointed that our politicians can’t get their story straight.
If Sen. McSally is correct, we can expect that a new ground transportation building will be constructed on post as soon as environmental issues at the site have been resolved. If the coalition of House Democrats representing southern Arizona are correct, the local post will never see that money and President Trump should be held responsible for putting the border wall ahead of a needed project.
Both sides can’t be right.
Citizens are left to choose sides and decide for themselves which arguments are valid, not based on the facts, but on the reasons provided by the elected representative determined to be more believable.
This dichotomy forces people to choose sides and perpetuates our divisiveness. We get emotional defending our beliefs, often based not on facts but on the statements provided by our politicians.
In a perfect world, both sides of the political aisle would agree on one set of facts. In this case, citizens deserve to know whether a new facility is going to be constructed on Fort Huachuca in the future, or if this diversion of funds has eliminated all hope for the project.
When our elected officials complain about today’s political environment and the lack of unity among the electorate, they have only themselves to blame.
Playing politics, in spite of the facts, serves only to divide people.