Cochise County should “ … get out of the vaccination business!”
Such was the proclamation made last month by District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby during a board work session. His protest, which included an angry retribution directed at District 3 Supervisor Peggy Judd, focused on the use of fetal cells in the development of the three leading vaccines deployed to combat the coronavirus.
Supervisor Crosby pointed to the fact that an aborted fetus cannot consent to the use of cells for experimental purposes, even if the woman undergoing an abortion agrees. By participating in the federal program to deploy the COVID-19 vaccines, Crosby contends, the county is endorsing the principles that justify abortion.
Supervisor Crosby appealed directly to an emotional issue that inspires strong opinions for and against abortion. A recent law enacted in Texas made national headlines for its strict limitation on when an abortion can be performed, angering groups that support the procedure. The debate on the landmark legal opinion that established today’s acceptance of abortion — Roe vs. Wade — is heating up across the country and its tenets may be reviewed in a future case before the U.S. Supreme Court.
We’re not here to settle the abortion debate, or to tell our readers whether to get the vaccine.
We do want to point out that it was irresponsible of Supervisor Crosby to push a “hot button” issue without providing the full context of the vaccine development. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the specific line of fetal cells used for the vaccines “ … was developed in September 1966 from lung tissue taken from a 14-week fetus aborted for psychiatric reason from a 27-year-old physically healthy woman.”
That fact alone may be enough for some to reject getting inoculated. Moral objections to anything connected with abortion and fetal cell lines can be the reasons some choose to remain unvaccinated. That’s a personal choice and we respect that choice.
Catholics, for example, are struggling with the question of whether to “take the shot.” In response to that struggle, the Vatican has issued its opinion on the vaccines, authorizing its use as a “temporary” measure, until another vaccine that doesn’t utilize fetal cell lines can be developed.
“However, if the latter are exposed to considerable dangers to their health, vaccines with moral problems pertaining to them may also be used on a temporary basis,” the eight-page opinion from the Vatican states (scribd.com/document/4095777/Vatican-response-to-vaccines).
It is also important to note, and Supervisor Crosby should have done so, that fetal cell lines are utilized in the development of numerous consumer goods, foods, cosmetics and some pharmaceutical products. Refrigerated coffee creamers, instant soups, ketchup, facial creams, and a large number of other products routinely provided by local grocers and purchased in large quantities by consumers were developed from fetal cell lines. Medications for shingles, rabies, hepatitis-A, rubella and other diseases all resulted from experimentation and inclusion of fetal cell lines in these respective vaccines.
We sincerely hope Cochise County continues its efforts to vaccinate people and participates in federal programs aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19. Objection to getting the shot on moral grounds is understandable if that decision is made when all the facts are presented.