Republicans do like their anonymous donors.
That fact was further evidenced last week when Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced his office will appeal a ruling issued by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge that overturns a statute loosening campaign finance laws.
A spokesman for Brnovich, a Republican, said the Attorney General has “ … independent authority to defend the statute on behalf of the state.”
In this case, it also has a political reason to defend the statute, SB1516.
In 2016 the Republican majority in the Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey approved and then signed SB1516 into law. Provisions of the statute loosen state control over anonymous campaign donations while making numerous changes to campaign-finance rules.
Democrats, and those who recognize that anonymous campaign donations hide the identity of contributors for a reason, opposed the bill. One group, the Arizona Advocacy Network and some legislative Democrats, filed a lawsuit in 2017, which was heard by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge David Palmer.
Judge Palmer agreed with the Democrats, ruling that SB1516 violated Arizona’s Clean Elections Act. New definitions presented in SB1516 largely gutted key provisions essential to the Clean Elections Act being able to achieve the goals voters supported when they voted for it in 1998, Judge Palmer decided.
The judge’s decision should have been the last of it. Newly elected Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, isn’t going to appeal a ruling she agrees with. Her office would be responsible to enforce SB1516.
Attorney General Brnovich is taking on the appeal to continue the Republican political agenda, which has consistently defended anonymous campaign contributions for at least a decade. SB1516 is just the latest legislation proposed to curb the effectiveness of the Voters’ Protection Act. GOP lawmakers receive millions from business interests and conservative organizations, both inside and outside Arizona.
It’s discouraging for state taxpayers, who are funding this appeal. An overwhelming majority of Arizona voters approved the Clean Elections Act in 1998 and now state taxpayers – many of whom probably voted for the Act – are forced to pay for a legal action supporting a law to gut the citizen initiative.
Another case of politics interfering with good governance.