It’s a bit unnerving when the top Arizona official in charge of elections decides it’s a good idea to get political less than 100 days before voters go to the polls.
Katie Hobbs, our Secretary of State, asked the Attorney General’s office to investigate President Trump for “…an intentional effort to interfere with the (United States Postal Service’s) ability to deliver ballots by mail.”
We believe Hobbs would better serve Arizona voters by fulfilling her responsibilities to manage the upcoming election rather than by attempting to create a political firestorm that postal officials in the state say is unlikely to happen.
Last week the AG’s office dismissed the complaint as “purely speculative,” and said Hobbs had not presented any evidence that the delivery of any ballot in Arizona had been delayed.
Postal officials in the state agree with that assessment. Rod Spurgeon, a spokesman for USPS in Phoenix, told the AZ Mirror online publication August 14 that the changes being proposed at the post office have not impacted Arizona.
“I think it will actually make us better. If we’re running our machines and our people and our trucks on time, that could actually allow us to get ballots to our offices sooner rather than later,” Spurgeon said.
That’s not the narrative Hobbs wants voters to hear. Her absence of any evidence points to her motivation for making the complaint. Instead of encouraging voters to get their ballots mailed back to county election officials on time, she inspired fear that the system would fail because of President Trump.
Instead of generating confidence in the election process and encouraging participation, Hobbs used her position to spread doubt in pursuit of a political goal.
About 87 percent of the votes cast in Cochise County during the recently completed primary election were mailed-in or dropped off. That percentage is low compared to Arizona’s largest county, Maricopa, where 94 percent of the ballots were mailed or dropped off.
It’s clear that a majority of Arizona voters prefer this process, and prior to the skepticism fueled by Hobbs, had confidence that their mailed or dropped off ballot would be counted.
Her effort to besmirch the President goes directly against the responsibilities of her office.
Ironically, Hobbs has not supported an effort to count ballots after Election Day, which would be consistent with the concern she raised. Earlier this year her office settled a lawsuit filed by a liberal Political Action Committee (PAC), Vote Latino. The group asked a judge to require Arizona to tally mailed ballots received after the election.
Instead, Hobbs agreed to create additional public awareness and outreach efforts to encourage voters to get their ballots back on time.
Based on her recent call for an investigation by the Attorney General, she has failed that commitment.