We can’t resist the collection of political happenings that have been in the news recently.
Sunday this newspaper published an in-depth article on the progress of a border wall across the San Pedro River. The story included an interview with a resident who lives near the river who has concerns about the construction’s impact on the birds and wildlife. It also includes comments from Glenn Spencer, a border resident who has tried for years to get the government to purchase his seismic sensor system which could detect illegal crossings of the international boundary.
Politics makes strange bedfellows. It’s rare that Spencer, one of the earliest supporters of Donald Trump’s presidency, stands on the same side of an issue with an environmentalist.
Then we have Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who announced Tuesday his office has filed suit against two companies that manufacture vaping products. The AG’s action follows the decision last month by the federal Food and Drug Administration to raise the age for the sale of these products to 21. Brnovich has acknowledged that both companies have stopped doing what his lawsuits contest.
So why is the Attorney General holding a press conference? We can expect a few more of these publicity events and nonsense “sure-win” lawsuits in the coming months as Brnovich positions himself for a run at the governor’s office in 2022.
The AG will “term-out” on the same date as Gov. Doug Ducey, and we expect Brnovich will be a GOP candidate in the election cycle two years from now. Until then, he’ll keep his name in the headlines with strong statements on non-issues that boost his resume.
Finally, we haven’t started the second session of the 54th State Legislature and already there are lots of proposed bills that have helped lawmakers grab headlines.
The latest is an initiative by conservative legislators Rep. Mark Finchem and Sen. Sonny Borrelli. Identical bills put forth by these Republicans would block private individuals from transferring their land to the federal government.
Ironic, isn’t it? Arizona lawmakers, and Republicans in particular, make lots of noise about keeping government out of the business of private individuals. Yet this pair of legislators are not hesitant about imposing state authority on private land transactions. It’s a classic example of “ … do as I say, not as I do,” by our lawmakers.
Get ready, readers, it’s going to be a crazy political season.