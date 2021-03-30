Every so often, politics makes for really stupid decisions.
The best and most recent example was reported last week when Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels was removed from the Homeland Security Advisory Council. Appointed by the former Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen in September 2018, the sheriff has provided valuable insights on border security and coordination between local, state and federal agencies committed to addressing criminal activity in border regions.
Newly appointed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas isn’t interested. He says he’s got a plan to “reformulate” the advisory council that hasn’t yet been developed, but is expected within the next several weeks.
This is another example of the Biden Administration making rash decisions to toss out everything that was accomplished by President Trump, regardless of its merits.
Now, at a moment when illegal immigration is surging, Secretary Mayorkas would rather eliminate anyone appointed by the former administration, instead of utilize the experience and abilities of those who served.
Qualifications matter less than political affiliation to this administration, it seems.
That ineptitude is playing out in the handling of the border situation. In his rush to reverse Trump policies, President Biden re-instituted the failed “catch and release” policy first put in place by former President Obama. This has resulted in border towns and areas including Willcox, Benson and other communities experiencing a noticeable increase in undocumented border crossers who are brought to towns by the busload after being apprehended by the Border Patrol.
We’re also witnessing children being housed in tents — which was harshly criticized during the previous administration — and there is serious talk of converting space at military installations along the border into make-shift shelters for the wave of migrants crossing illegally into the country.
Arizona Gov. Ducey has been critical of the Biden Administration’s handling of the border and has requested federal assistance to call out the National Guard.
Yet Secretary Mayorkas thinks he knows better. He would rather satisfy the political interests of the Biden Administration than consider any advice from a sheriff who is already working closely with state and federal agencies to address criminal activity at the border. He would rather accommodate those responsible for implementing failed policies than listen to the hands-on experience of Mark Dannels, who also serves as chair of the National Sheriffs’ Association border security committee.
When politics matters more than sensible policies for national security, and when our leaders make decisions that prioritize political affiliation over qualifications, we are all at risk.
The removal of Sheriff Dannels from this advisory committee is another example of an administration that bases its decisions on politics, not on what’s best for the country.