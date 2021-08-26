We are bit perplexed by what we’re reading in the media lately.
Join the club, right? Many of us recently have struggled with what we read, see and hear in the media. The instinct is to blame the media and quickly accuse the outlet in question of bias.
We’re not here today to question the accuracy, motivation or the potential bias of the media. That can be a discussion for another day.
Today, we’re focused on recent population reports.
Earlier this month we witnessed a social media posting by @CochiseEconomy. The post showed that the county’s overall population had dropped, but the city of Sierra Vista’s had increased.
Not long ago, however, we read a story posted by Howard Fischer, Capitol Media founder, reporter and all-around savant. His information, gathered from Arizona’s Office of Economic Opportunity, showed population in the city had dropped by 2.9 percent, among the largest falloffs in the state.
Which is correct?
Both are credible sources. Fischer has been reporting on the state capitol for more than a decade. He’s a known commodity in Phoenix and literally built a media business from scratch, capitalizing (pun intended) on down-sized newsrooms across the state. Newspaper executives in recent years have opted to contract with Fischer rather than spend the money necessary to hire a full-time reporter to cover state politics at the capitol.
He has earned and established a highly credible reputation after years of accountability to state politicians, newspaper editors and readers.
So has Dr. Robert Carreira.
Dr. Carreira is the founder and entrepreneur behind Cochise Economy, an organization that regularly updates economic data centered on the county. He is a former Cochise College professor who formerly hosted luncheons in local communities offering facts and figures that gave clear economic insights. His reports would include everything from unemployment rates by industry to the revenue generated from hotel accommodations for every city in the county.
When contacted, Dr. Carreira pointed to the timeframe of the population count, noting that Fischer’s article was published more than a year ago and was based on estimates by the state office. Dr. Carreira’s information is based on the latest data available from the U.S. Census Bureau and will probably be used by government officials to determine where federal and state funding will be allocated.
And that’s the heart of this editorial.
Population counts are among the important ingredients government officials utilize to decide not only funding allocation but representation.
Cochise County’s overall loss of population means that the legislative district boundary will have to be expanded to meet the average size of the state’s 30 legislative district. At present, Legislative District 14 meets that average size criteria by incorporating all of Cochise County and portions of Graham, Greenlee and Pima counties.
When the redistricting is finished, based on the most recent and accurate population count, it would not be surprising if all or a significant portion of Cochise County is partnered with either Santa Cruz County or more territory within other counties located to the north.
Population counts are important, and Cochise County residents are about to find out why.
Here are Census 2020 population and changes since 2010 for Cochise County:
Benson: 5,355 (+4.9%)
Bisbee: 4,923 (-11.7%)
Douglas: 16,534 (-4.9%)
Huachuca City: 1,626 (-12.3%)
Sierra Vista: 45,308 (+3.2%)
Tombstone: 1,308 (-5.2%)
Willcox: 3,213 (-14.5%)
County total: 125,477 (-4.5%)