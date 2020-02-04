We’re confident most state lawmakers would buy into the idea that providing Arizona voters with all the information surrounding an issue will likely result in the best outcome for their community.
Consider the 2016 initiative to decriminalize marijuana for an example. Despite an expensive campaign by out-of-state interests, and the 2010 approval of Proposition 203 to allow medical marijuana, state voters rejected the referendum to legalize recreational consumption.
The same can be said for Proposition 127, an initiative to require electric utilities to generate 50 percent renewable energy by 2030. The campaign supporting the ballot question was bankrolled by California billionaire Tom Steyer and failed miserably when state voters realized the cost of implementing the initiative.
Give Arizona voters all the information, and they will make the best decision for their community.
That’s why a recent proposal by Flagstaff Republican state Rep. Bob Thorpe is disappointing. His HB2718 would make it a crime for anyone not living in Arizona to contribute to a political campaign. Even more frustrating is that Thorpe acknowledges his bill is probably unconstitutional, but he still hopes it becomes law so that the state gets sued and the case can be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Guess who would pay the legal fees for that effort, taxpayer?
We have a better idea. Instead of prohibiting out-of-state contributors, why not empower Arizona voters with all the information and become completely transparent in our campaign donations? Currently, Arizona elections allow millions of dollars in “dark money” contributions to candidates and ballot initiatives, hiding the source of these donations behind a state law. Out-of-state contributors can remain anonymous if they donate to a “social welfare” political action committee, which in turn contributes to the election of a candidate or the desired outcome of a statewide referendum.
Eliminate the anonymity and Arizona voters get a clear picture of who is supporting a certain outcome. We doubt, for example, that state voters would have elected two members to the Arizona Corporation Commission in 2014 if they had known that the California-parent of the state’s largest utility was contributing millions behind the scenes to ensure their election. Shortly after taking office, both members voted in favor of increasing electric rates, which directly benefited the California company.
Republicans have fiercely protected the laws that ensure a continuation of “dark money” donations. There is a citizens initiative to change that law, and as we have in the past, we support that effort to eliminate “dark money” donations.