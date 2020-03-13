The coronavirus is reshaping education nationally and exposing a relatively new challenge for rural schools, especially in southeast Arizona.
Cochise County education and government officials haven’t had enough reason to shutter schools, cancel many events or take other drastic steps to curb the spread of the virus. Thursday, County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay issued a press release announcing local health officials would be invited to join a chat group of fellow superintendents to keep up with the status of the contagion.
As of Friday, Cochise County had yet to report a local case of coronavirus, but most officials acknowledge it will only be a matter of time and depending the severity of a local outbreak, we may yet see cancellations or other isolation orders.
Nationally, a substantial number of schools at all levels have closed classrooms in favor of remote learning. Students are directed to go online rather than leave their home and go to school.
That could be a serious problem in Cochise County. Access to an internet signal is difficult in much of the county, due in part to its landscape and the distances between communities. The costs of obtaining internet service and computers is beyond the reach of many families in the county, where more than one-third of the population has annual income below the federal poverty level.
Superintendent Clay is well aware of this issue and has sought to address the situation even before the coronavirus became an issue. She has sought out funding to extend faster internet services to rural schools in the county, in some cases angering fellow school and local business officials who question the need for changes to the existing structure.
Remote learning would provide a solution in some places where few families live, and students can only attend classes by traveling long distances and enduring endless bus rides. But the lack of financial resources for schools and families along with the lack of infrastructure to provide high-speed internet represents a major obstacle.
Cochise County, indeed, and many parts of this nation, are not prepared or able to effectively provide remote learning services.
As electricity was the challenge in the early decades of the 20th century, internet connectivity is a comparable challenge.
Public officials in concert with private interests must prioritize this issue. Until high-speed internet and affordable technology is available to everyone, equal educational opportunities cannot be provided.