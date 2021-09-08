There should be a bit of apprehension surrounding an agreement considered Tuesday night by the Sierra Vista City Council.
Members met in executive session to discuss a Memorandum of Understanding with the federal Bureau of Land Management. The agreement is being proposed to Sierra Vista, Fort Huachuca and Cochise County.
It is important to appreciate that developing the MOU is, in itself, an accomplishment. At the moment the city and Cochise County are odds with the BLM on water rights in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. This memorandum, even though it is “non-binding,” at least establishes a shared understanding of the importance of monitoring and maintaining the San Pedro.
However, this is a “no-lose” effort by the BLM.
To understand the significance of this memorandum, it’s important to recognize the importance of the Gila River Adjudication. Initiated in 1979 and now in its 41st year within the Maricopa County Superior Court system, this civil case is an agreement between Arizona and the U.S. Department of Interior to determine the water rights for federal agencies in the state. First on the court’s docket are water rights for the tributaries of the Gila River, which includes the San Pedro.
Fort Huachuca, which was the first federal agency established in in Arizona in 1877, has already accomplished a preliminary settlement of its water rights in the SPRNCA. Several years ago, the fort requested, and it received, a claim of a little less than 8,000 acre-feet of water annually. Considering the fort’s impressive record on water conservation — Fort Huachuca achieved “net zero” several years ago — the claim is reasonable and should adequately provide for the future of the post.
By comparison, the BLM has claimed 44,000 acre-feet annually, about five times the current estimate of water consumed by all of Sierra Vista. That claim, if it is approved by the Superior Court, would dramatically impact the city and surrounding communities. Sierra Vista and Cochise County have pooled legal resources to object to the BLM claim and oral arguments were presented during court proceedings in February 2019.
The consequences of the BLM water rights claim are far-reaching. Though the agency has stated publicly it would not shut down private wells in and around the San Pedro water basin, it could be forced to do so by a third party that would sue to require full enforcement of the BLM water rights. We would expect that action from the Center for Biological Diversity, which has an agenda to depopulate and dismantle Fort Huachuca, Sierra Vista and anything remotely connected to the SPRNCA.
Proposing a MOU at this time puts the BLM in a position of seeking agreement with Sierra Vista and Cochise County to achieve the mutually shared goal of maintaining and monitoring the San Pedro River. If the federal agency does not receive its entire claim, this agreement would at least provide a measure of protection for the river, the aquifer and its riparian.
If the BLM does receive approval for its claim of 44,000 acre-feet annually, the MOU is still a binding agreement with Sierra Vista and Cochise County to preserve the SPRNCA, though accomplishing that goal could be at the expense of local private-well owners if the full volume of the claim is enforced.