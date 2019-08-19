We’re not sure there will ever be enough evidence to convince President Donald Trump that ongoing allegations of voter fraud are unfounded.
At a rally last week in New Hampshire, he raised the issue again, telling a packed house that he would have won the state in 2016 if not for the arrival of thousands of last-minute, fraudulent voters. He prodded Democrats to join his effort to improve election security by requiring voters to present a form of identification before picking up a ballot.
It’s important to understand that the “Voter ID” issue is completely separate from what the president is putting forth at his campaign rallies and on Twitter. After reports of Russian interference in our elections, lawmakers have a responsibility to protect the process of putting people in office and Voter ID may be a necessary step to accomplish that security.
Stating publicly and repeatedly, as the president has, that our system has already been compromised, without providing any evidence, is irresponsible, inflammatory and destroys the integrity of the process.
Election integrity begins at the local level. In Cochise County, the process emphasizes transparency at every step, beginning at local vote centers and continuing through the counting of ballots at the county elections offices. Hundreds of hours are logged by civic-minded citizens who dedicate themselves to learning the intricate steps involved in tabulating and recording an accurate result. The process is witnessed and inspected by representatives of each political party, who are charged with maintaining the integrity of our elections.
This process is followed by every county in Arizona, including in Maricopa, the state’s largest county, where politicians and political parties are constantly monitoring how elections are conducted. We’re confident similar vigilance is enforced throughout the United States, with few and minor exceptions.
President Trump is casual in his accusation of voter fraud, sometimes using the claim as a reason for not winning the popular vote in 2016. After that election, he ordered the creation of a commission to identify instances of voter fraud and a few months later that organization was disbanded for lack of evidence and state participation.
Elections are the foundation of our governance. The integrity of that process is protected at the local level and continues to maintain the confidence of voters.
It is reckless to make unfounded allegations that attack election results, to further a personal agenda.