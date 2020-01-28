Another significant battle line is being drawn between urban and rural interests in Arizona.
Among the most difficult challenges facing the state is the rapid population growth in the Phoenix area. More people moved to Maricopa County in 2017 than any other county in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Recent estimates of the Phoenix metropolitan area put the population at more than 4.8 million.
As of 2018, the entire population of Arizona was almost 7.2 million, which means two of every three residents in the state live in or around Phoenix. Add in the number of people living in the Tucson metro area – just over 1 million – and the percentage of people living in and around Arizona’s two largest cities jumps to more than 80 percent.
Beyond the anticipated problems created by rapid population growth – the need for infrastructure, the impact on schools, and other consequences – Arizona has another major challenge.
Water.
As Cochise County residents know all too well, the demand for water is already a point of contention between developers, farmers and residents. Plans for new subdivisions in Benson and Sierra Vista have been stalled by court challenges arguing whether these developments will drain the aquifer sustaining the San Pedro River. Residents living in eastern Cochise County have been the subject of national news stories when wells have gone dry due to aggressive expansion by mega-farms in the Kansas Settlement area.
Now a similar dispute is surfacing in Queen Creek, a Phoenix-area suburb that is among the fastest-growing communities in the state. Lawmakers are proposing a bill to block the transfer of a farmland water entitlement to the town, arguing that allowing the transaction will set a precedent that will negatively impact rural communities across Arizona. Queen Creek has doubled in population during the past decade and now has an estimated 51,800 residents.
Opponents say they fear if the deal goes through, it would open a door for more farmland-to-city water sales, undermining the local economy in farming areas. The bill specifically prohibits those who hold water entitlements from transferring these claims for any use other than agriculture.
Lawmakers are already toying with the idea of trying to impose regulations on “out-of-state” companies that consume water to support massive agriculture operations. The latest proposed legislation is further evidence that our legislators are showing increasing interest in regulating water resources throughout the state.
This proposed bill, and others like it, may be the only way to protect rural interests in a state where more than three of every four residents live in an urban area.