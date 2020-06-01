We respect the right of people to protest.
Saturday night we witnessed that right being exercised in Sierra Vista at the corner of Highways 90 and 92. Protestors with homemade signs calling for “justice” after the brutal slaying of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis last week.
But what is “justice” in this case?
The officer has been arrested and charged with manslaughter. The three other officers at the scene of the arrest have been fired from the police department and may still face arrest and prosecution. The Hennepin County Attorney handling the case has said the process of investigating and gathering of evidence to charge former officer Derek Chauvin has happened faster than any other case in the history of his agency.
The system works.
Protestors in Sierra Vista calling for “justice” may have intended to raise awareness to a disturbing reality in America: that black and other minorities have been subject to police brutality, usually in major metropolitan communities.
Thankfully, Saturday night’s demonstration in Sierra Vista was completely non-violent. Protestors can be commended for raising awareness with their voices and signs, not with their fists and needless vandalism. Elsewhere, including Tucson and Phoenix, the message gets confused and lost when people get hurt, stores get looted and property is damaged and destroyed.
Justice has been swift and meaningful in Minneapolis, but there is still work to be done to quell existing violence and prevent future riots. Communities across the country, including Sierra Vista, must continue existing efforts — and expand initiatives — to assure open communication between minorities and law enforcement. For our society to function, there will always been a need for laws and people responsible for assuring compliance with those laws. At the same time, we must do everything possible to make sure those charged with that responsibility are respectful of civil rights and liberties.
To accomplish that balance requires open and honest communication between our police and our community.
In Cochise County, that’s rarely a problem.
Sheriff Mark Dannels and in Sierra Vista, Chief Adam Thrasher, are easy to access and quickly accountable to the public, compared to similar officers in larger cities.
We appreciate the awareness created Saturday night by the protestors in our community. America does need to continue addressing the issue of police brutality against minorities, especially in metropolitan communities.
Closer to home, we encourage all efforts that keep the lines of communication between police and our community open and active.