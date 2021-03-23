We were heartened to hear local and county law enforcement officials remind motorists of the importance of adhering to the new state law that prohibits holding a cellphone while you're driving.
Last week the Sheriff’s Department reported it has issued one citation since the penalty provision of the new law became effective on January 1, and Sierra Vista police have two citations and several warnings on the record.
Driving while talking or texting on your cell phone is a known danger. The National Safety Council reports that cell phone use while driving contributes to 1.6 million crashes each year. Nearly 390,000 injuries occur annually from accidents caused by texting while driving. One out of every four car accidents in the United States are caused by texting and driving.
Locally, the reality is that more people are probably violating this law than are being cited. Police simply have other priorities responding to civil disorder calls, domestic disputes, traffic accidents and other emergencies. Most drivers witness traffic violations on a regular basis — from speeding to blowing through stop lights — and our deputies and police are either not around or don’t have the time to make a traffic stop.
Public awareness and the threat of substantial fines for those who are apprehended are the most effective means to reducing the bad practice of texting or hand-holding a cellphone while driving. Fines range up to $149 for a first violation and up to $250 for a second violation, but again, for some drivers the chance of getting caught isn’t a deterrent to this bad practice.
Ultimately, it takes a continuous and ubiquitous effort to remind drivers that there are consequences for texting or talking on a hand-held cellphone while driving. Just like the well-known mantra “Speed Kills,” or the dangers of passing on a double-yellow-line, motorists need to recognize the dangers of holding a cellphone while driving.
We appreciate that there are too many emergencies and criminal instances and too few police. Every community, Cochise County and Sierra Vista included, is challenged by the cost of providing public safety while still assuring adequate manpower to respond in a timely — and often life-saving — moment. That challenge often results in traffic enforcement being among the lowest priorities for our law enforcement officers, who only have time to stop motorists making bad decisions in the presence of an authority.
We may at some point in the future try to define a new way to handle traffic enforcement in local communities. Perhaps a “tip line” that has motorists who witness violations call in the license plate of the offending driver, and some kind of followup being made by authorities. Or, the deployment of volunteers who patrol local communities with an eye out for motorists who are speeding, running red lights, or hand-holding cellphones.
Even with additional enforcement, public awareness of the problem and its consequences are for now the best way to combat the dangers of motorists who continue to “text and drive.”
Failure to abide by the new law may cost you more than a simple traffic fine — it could cost you your life, or the lives of others.