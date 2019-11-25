We appreciate and respect the desire of education advocates and parents who attended a Sierra Vista school board meeting last week anxious to voice their interest in the hiring of the district’s next superintendent.
Kelly Glass, who served as interim before she was hired as Sierra Vista’s superintendent, announced her resignation earlier in the month. She has another position lined up in the Phoenix area, closer to where she came from before accepting the job in Sierra Vista.
Longtime board member Connie Johnson pointed to the timetable for replacing Ms. Glass, noting that her resignation doesn’t become effective until June 2020.
That’s good news for the district.
Board members had less time and fewer opportunities the last time they had to pick a superintendent. The resignation by Kriss Hagerl, who preceded Ms. Glass, was abrupt and somewhat unexpected, due in part to health concerns.
Parents and education advocates who attended the Nov. 19 school board meeting hope their input in the selection of a new superintendent will prevent some of the problems reported during the past two years.
We’re not sure it will.
We’re not against public input in the hiring process, but we don’t think the school board got it wrong two years ago and we believe some of the problems encountered by Ms. Glass were not of her own making.
Finding superintendent candidates for a small district in rural Cochise County won’t be an easy task. It’s well-known that there is a shortage of administrators in Arizona, and those who are looking for work usually have plenty of choices. As was the case when Ms. Hagerl resigned, it won’t be surprising if our local school board finds it difficult to attract candidates to Sierra Vista.
We understand the frustration of parents and education advocates with what’s happened in local schools during the past two years. Budget cutbacks, class scheduling problems at the high school and teacher vacancies have had an impact on what happens in the classroom and students often bear the consequences.
The Sierra Vista school board should consider the appointment of a public-member committee to show good faith in the superintendent selection process.
That will allow the public to have more ownership in who gets hired.