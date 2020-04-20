Despite a $1 billion “rainy day” fund at the start of the current fiscal year, state government is expected to have a deficit when the dust settles and Arizona gets back to business as usual after the pandemic.
We expect a similar financial challenge for local communities.
Sierra Vista and other area cities have suffered a significant loss of local tax revenues.
Unlike Cochise County, which receives most of its money from the property tax, cities and towns depend on a healthy economy to generate some of the funds needed to provide local public services. Taxes on hotel stays, bar and restaurant sales, along with the Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT), generate a sizable portion of the revenue needed to pay for police protection, fire and emergency medical services, street and park maintenance and any number of other public services.
The impact of guidelines established by state and federal officials has been catastrophic for local businesses that generate essential tax revenues. We can expect that occupancy rates at local hotels and the number of meals being served at local restaurants are far below what city and town officials anticipated when budgets for the 2019-2020 fiscal year were adopted last June. The pandemic has also reduced the revenue municipalities receive from car sales, clothing sales and other retail transactions.
Our elected representatives will be pushed to make tough choices on which services are affordable, and which are not, in the months ahead. Constituents may have to adjust to the loss of some services as a result of the economic impact of the pandemic.
Bisbee, which has one of the highest tax rates in the county, will be in a particularly difficult situation. The city was already struggling to afford its payment to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System and the impact of lost tourism dollars will only make matters worse. Past debates on the affordability of maintaining local police and fire services may again be on the table as Bisbee officials consider all alternatives to survive the loss of tax revenue as a result of the pandemic.
Like the pandemic has already made us realize, small communities in southeast Arizona will have to come together to survive.