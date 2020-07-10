Technically, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors has done nothing wrong. No laws have been violated, no overreach of authority has occurred and the record will show that there was more than a year of deliberation before a decision was made.
Yet last week’s introduction of a new logo caused a firestorm of public outcry. Within two days of the unveiling, more than 4,200 people had signed an online petition protesting the rebranding process and calling for the rejection of the square, colorful emblem. Social media comments criticized the expenditure of $50,000 to a California firm that did the design and made references to a “back door” decision by the supervisors.
Board members, all three of whom face challengers in upcoming elections, quickly sought to sooth the raging emotions of angry constituents and justify their decision. District 1 Supervisor Tom Borer put comments in the county’s press release and sent out an email telling constituents the board’s deliberation began almost two years ago. District 3 Supervisor Peggy Judd changed her Facebook profile photo to the familiar Cochise County seal — the image being replaced — depicting the face of the Apache chief inside a red circle. She said the “old” image would continue to be used and that the new emblem was strictly for marketing purposes.
While opinions vary on the appeal of the logo, board members have again created a perception problem. They have completely misread many of the constituents they serve.
Something similar happened almost a year ago when a routine appointment of the Justice of the Peace for Precinct No. 5 went horribly wrong. Supervisors had made dozens of similar appointments without fanfare in the past and seemingly were convinced that the lack of a formal process was acceptable to the public.
It wasn’t.
In retrospect, the supervisors would have fared better if they followed a playbook used by Sierra Vista when it launched a rebranding campaign several years ago. Or, more recently, the city’s process for deciding on the artwork for a mural that now decorates a water tank in Fry Townsite.
Public input was embraced during both processes and for the later, a local artist was selected to accomplish the 40-foot painting of a colorful landscape highlighted by a hummingbird.
We understand the need to upgrade the county’s marketing efforts. As much as local residents take pride in the history of this county, drawing tourists to the area requires more than our attachment to events that made this area famous more than a century ago. To appeal to millennials, it’s important to promote the eclectic attractions that distinguish Bisbee, the unique features of Kartchner Caverns in Benson, the wineries in Willcox, and the majestic beauty of our natural landscapes throughout the county.
We hope the new emblem can accomplish that goal.
For the supervisors, this situation represents “strike two.” Instead of frantically attempting to justify the decision to adopt a new marketing logo, board members should consider admitting they can do a better job of advertising their intentions and gathering public input.
Maintaining public confidence requires a higher level of transparency.