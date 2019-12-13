We’re wondering what the Benson City Council is afraid of.
Members ran afoul of the Open Meetings Law on July 22 when they abruptly adjourned to avoid public comments from Sierra Vista resident Tricia Gerrodette. Since doing so, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has weighed in with an opinion that the council violated state law. Benson has subsequently stopped the common practice of including a “Call to the Public” on its monthly agenda.
Anyone familiar with Ms. Gerrodette knows why she signed up to speak during the council’s call to the public. She adamantly opposes development of the Villages at Vigneto, a proposed 28,000-home real estate venture planned by El Dorado Holdings, LLC, of Benson. Members of the city council support the project and have repeatedly voted in favor of initiatives to facilitate the development.
Based on the actions of council members at the July 22 meeting, they don’t want to hear from Ms. Gerrodette, or anyone else who doesn’t share their opinion. They apparently consider her comments an annoyance and believe that nothing more needs to be added to the record.
We don’t have any sympathy for the Benson City Council, and their actions set a dangerous precedent that denies citizens direct access to their elected officials at public meetings. Their blatant violation of the agenda and their continuing refusal to include a call to the public demonstrates an arrogant disregard of democratic principles.
State law provides lots of flexibility for elected officials under the Open Meetings Law. Council members can choose whether to respond to comments during a call to the public and always have the convenient excuse that the limitations of the agenda prevent them from addressing a citizen’s concern. Essentially, all that is required from council members during a call to the public is that they listen.
Benson’s council is not required to add a call to the public to its agenda under state law, but the elimination of this common practice shows what people in that community can expect if their opinion differs from that of their elected representatives.
Citizens in Benson best learn to “put up and shut up,” because the heavy-handed council isn’t really interested in what people think.
We urge the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to get serious about this situation and penalize the city and its council members to demonstrate that the state’s Open Meetings Law has meaning, and the behavior of Benson’s elected officials is unacceptable.