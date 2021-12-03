Dakota Croog’s article on local recycling in Sunday’s Herald/Review provided a good insight on public and private efforts aimed at stimulating recycling in the community.
Croog went back more than a decade and traced some of the history of the efforts to get residents in the habit of separating their garbage into what can be recycled and what is dumped in the landfill. It was clear from the article that the highlight of Sierra Vista’s recycling program happened around 2015 when the city issued large plastic blue bins — for free.
Residents would separate their garbage, putting aluminum cans, thick cardboard, paper and some types of plastic containers into the bins, and the city would collect the containers once a week, eventually transporting the recyclable material to a processing center in Tucson.
The program was a compliment for the community, demonstrating that residents had a shared concern for the environment and a recognition that less material buried in the landfill would extend the life of the facility, saving significant costs over time.
Then China pulled the plug on its policy of accepting the world’s recyclable waste in 2018. That caused a complete collapse of the recycling economy and closed the largest, and one of the few places, where these materials could be shipped and converted into reusable product.
Since that time, efforts to create recycling opportunities have sputtered and most recently a private contractor has entered the game for residents still passionate about the practice. Recyclops, a local recycling vendor, is offering its pick-up service from $12 to $19 a month, depending on the extent of the services being requested. To find out more go to: recyclops.com/locations/arizona/cochise/sierra-vista.
The unfortunate reality is the future costs residents will pay without recycling.
One of the strongest arguments city officials made during previous efforts to develop the municipal program was focused on a recognition that recycling is not only good for the planet, it’s good for the pocketbook.
Filling up the landfill faster by putting plastics, cardboard and other recyclable materials into the dump will force this and other communities in Cochise County to finance a new facility sooner rather than later.
Developing a new landfill takes years and millions of dollars. Permits are required from state and federal authorities, environmental assessment surveys are required, numerous inspections are part of the process, along with the fundamental costs of land acquisition, construction and excavation of the site. Special materials must be installed on several “layers” of the landfill to prevent seepage into groundwater and other potentially damaging consequences that result from burying our garbage underground. There are substantial monitoring costs for both the closed site and a new facility.
We need to re-educate ourselves on what it’s important to recycle and recognize that if we choose to ignore this opportunity, we are only costing ourselves more money in the long run.
We understand the city prefers not to charge residents more for waste disposal, and we agree with that decision. Perhaps the positive role that city officials could contribute is to aggressive promote the practice, now available through a local private company.