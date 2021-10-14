We have contrasting news items regarding the international border.
For those who are truly alarmed at the Biden administration’s failure to address illegal immigration, Gov. Ducey was at the forefront of a press conference in Texas last week talking tough and presenting a six-point plan aimed at stemming the tide of border crossers.
For those who are concerned that U.S. restrictions prohibiting non-essential travel from Canada and Mexico has crippled local economies, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Tuesday that the policy will be relaxed for those who are fully vaccinated, beginning next month.
Both can be considered good news for Cochise County.
Sheriff Mark Dannels has done his best to raise concern about the number of illegal immigrants entering the county. He appears regularly on national news programs and frequently comments publicly that law enforcement and social services agencies are overrun with the thousands who are crossing the border every day. Though many of those “aliens” are fleeing to escape violence and persecution, some are criminals and are entering the country with bad intentions.
He is lockstep with Gov. Ducey’s message. Last week Arizona’s top government executive, who heads the Republican Governors Association, was joined by nine other governors from across the country in the call for action by President Biden. The group wants more National Guard troops, more resources to fight drug smuggling and human trafficking, deportation of all criminals regardless of the severity of their offense, asylum-seekers to stay in Mexico and a better court system to review immigration cases faster.
All the points make good sense if the Biden administration is serious about addressing the border crisis. We commend Gov. Ducey for his leadership role on the issue and we support his call for President Biden to stop ignoring the situation and implement steps that will effectively deal with the problem.
At the same time, news that non-essential travelers who have been vaccinated may soon enter the U.S. is great news for Douglas, Bisbee and other communities crippled by the ban for the past 19 months. While most of these temporary and documented border-crossers are making the trip to visit family and friends, the importance of this policy change to local economies cannot be understated.
At a town hall event last month Douglas Mayor Donald Huish praised the director of the Raul H. Castro Port of Entry in that city, noting that his enforcement of the non-essential travel restriction has been “ … a little more lax” due to the impact of the policy on the economy. The city of Douglas has been aggressively petitioning politicians and bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., to get the travel ban lifted.
Despite the contrasting nature of these news items, we and most local pundits support both initiatives. Allowing people to cross the border to see family or to enjoy a day of shopping is vital to the economic health of Cochise County communities. At the same time, addressing the dramatic increase of illegal immigration to limit the consequence of crime is important for local and national security.