We know what’s coming.
We know Robert Montgomery will rally his Republican constituents and call for an assault. We’re confident former Sierra Vista Councilman Craig Mount, who helped do a great deal of good during his time on the council, will hurl insults on his Facebook page.
We know we’re in the minority with this opinion and that a large majority of Sierra Vista voters made their opposition known in a referendum five years ago.
Still, we can’t help but point out that a recent study by the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows Arizona is the deadliest state for drivers who run red lights. Sierra Vista had an effective answer to that fatal problem until local voters — and an influential contingent of people living outside the city — decided to discontinue it after three years in operation.
Let’s look at the study first.
Results published in August show a nationwide surge of 28 percent in red light deaths since 2012, while communities still operating cameras at signalized intersections are reporting 14 percent fewer fatal crashes and a 21 percent drop in red-light running. AAA reports that more than two people are killed every day in America as a result of drivers blowing through red lights.
Closer to home, Phoenix voted last week to stop using cameras at intersections, despite its designation as the deadliest city in the deadliest state for red-light wrecks. If you’re looking for the safest state to drive through an intersection, try New Hampshire, which ranked the lowest for red-light-running incidents.
Sierra Vista experienced a significant drop in cited red-light violations after the cameras were turned off in 2014. Prior to the council’s decision to remove the Redflex surveillance equipment, which were implemented beginning in 2011, the number of citations averaged 268 violations per month. Once the cameras were shut down, that total dropped to just 29 citations per month at intersections monitored by police.
As we stated at the outset of this editorial, we know our opinion on this issue is in the minority. We know that local voters were overwhelmingly opposed to cameras monitoring local intersections and violators getting a ticket in the mail when the video evidence showed them blowing through a red light.
We also know we have an obligation to point out that, according to AAA, Arizona is the deadliest state in the union for red-light running, and technology offers a viable solution to the problem.
Until local drivers respect red lights and local traffic laws, we advise all our readers to drive defensively.