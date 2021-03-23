We’re keeping an eye on the redistricting process nationally and in Arizona.
The importance for Cochise County voters is where the boundary lines will be drawn for the U.S. Representative seat and our state legislative district. Last week the first candidate formally announced her campaign for the District 2 congressional seat, which currently includes all of our county and a sizable population in Tucson. We are represented by Legislative District 14 at the state capitol, which incorporates all of Cochise and portions of Graham and Greenlee counties.
Several factors may impact where the new boundary lines are drawn.
Arizona’s population increase since the 2010 Census is expected to result in an additional congressional seat in 2022. The state currently has nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Since most of Arizona’s population increase has occurred in and around Phoenix, it would make sense that the state’s largest metropolitan area would pick up the “new” congressional district. There are currently four House members who represent districts in or adjoining Phoenix.
Whether the redrawing of the districts will affect more than just Phoenix is what Cochise County voters should be aware of during the redistricting process. Tucson also reported a sizable population increase during the past decade, adding about another 150,000 residents in the metropolitan area and nearing the one million mark. Much of that growth has happened on the city’s south and east side, where the development of new residential neighborhoods and the construction of the massive Amazon distribution center and the Caterpillar headquarters have occurred.
That growth could result in a congressional boundary that concentrates representation for Tucson and moves Cochise County into what is now District 3, which is represented by Democrat Raul Grijalva and includes Nogales, Yuma and other communities closer to Arizona’s western most state line. Or, Cochise County might be moved into District 1, which is represented by Democrat Tom O'Halleran, and includes Graham and Greenlee counties and the Gila River Reservation on Arizona’s eastern state line.
The worst case scenario for Cochise County would be a new district boundary that divides the county. Political and geographic interests are common throughout the county and carving the community into two different districts would likely lessen the influence of Cochise County on issues of self-interest. The economic impact of Fort Huachuca is county-wide, as are the environmental concerns for the San Pedro River and the Willcox Playa. Pulling the county’s representation apart by dividing it into separate congressional districts would effectively prevent speaking with one voice on these and other issues.
Further complicating this situation is the delay in providing Arizona and other states with the census information that is needed to accomplish the redistricting process. Last week the U.S. Census Bureau announced the soonest it would be able to provide meaningful population information to the states would be mid-August, well behind the traditional early April deadline.
Until then, politicians considering campaigns for Congress won’t know the boundaries of the districts they hope to represent.