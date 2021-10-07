“No decision is final, until the entire map is final" - IRC Mapping consultant Doug Johnson
Members of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) gathered Monday and Tuesday to begin the controversial process of defining the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts. The meetings follow a statewide “listening” tour that invited the public to give their opinions on where boundary lines should be drawn.
This is happening while 15 county-appointed citizens are discussing whether the three supervisor districts within Cochise County should be altered. Last week, members of this board listened to a proposal to redraw the boundaries to keep Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca within one district. Currently most of Sierra Vista is in District 1, while a portion of the fort is in District 2.
It’s understandable if casual followers of the chaos that is our politics are confused. State redistricting, congressional districts, supervisor boundaries, all begin to mesh together for those who do not follow the progress of these processes on an almost daily basis.
Don’t be alarmed.
State commissioners have gathered their public input from the listening tour, and now it gets down to the nitty-gritty of politics. The IRC is composed of one independent — chairwoman Erika Neuberg, two Democrats, Shereen Lerner and Derrick Watchman and two Republicans, David Mehl and Douglas York.
Though these members bantered earlier this week on where the boundaries for the state’s nine congressional districts should fall, final maps will not be completed until late December.
For the county redistricting process, public hearings begin Nov. 4 and conclude Nov. 30, with the Board of Supervisors formally approving the district boundaries sometime after that.
Getting emotional about what happens next is a waste of energy and time.
We expect to hear from state politicians who are tracking the debate among commissioners on the progress of developing maps. We expect dire warnings from Democrats who will question if the boundaries discriminate against minorities. Republicans will speak out that district boundaries unfairly “pack” their party members into single districts, creating more opportunities for the opposing party to elect candidates in other districts.
Even though party affiliation is part of the county board — Supervisors declare their party affiliation and can face a primary election — debate in Cochise County is not as focused on where Democrats and Republicans live and where boundaries should be drawn to favor one party over the other.
Last week, for example, Sierra Vista Mayor Pro Tempore Rachel Gray told members of the county redistricting board that the city and Fort Huachuca should be combined in one district.
“We share a workforce, community services such as first responders, library services, refuse services, sports, as well as education, environmental, housing and economic interests" she said. "Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca have a mutual interest in water conservation for economic and environmental benefit.”
Fellow board members were not impressed, with District 2 representative Frank Molina urging members to “…leave things as they are.”
While we appreciate and understand the importance of the redistricting process and urge constituents to follow developments closely, it’s also important to understand that it will be months until we have final maps.
Until then, we really won’t know the impact of these remapping decisions.