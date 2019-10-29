We don’t usually associate cemeteries as a place to stage a party. When it’s time to go to a cemetery, most people think of the end of life and a celebration of memories.
That won’t be the case this Saturday on Sierra Vista’s West End.
Last week, a group of volunteers gathered at the Fry Pioneer Cemetery on North Seventh Street to prepare for All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2 and a commemoration of the 100-year anniversary of the property. The group placed grave markers, cleared brush and constructed a rock wall around an unprotected area of the cemetery.
Why all the fuss?
Aside from the fact that the property is a historic landmark established in 1919 by the Oliver Fry family, it is also the burial site of the region’s earliest settlers. In addition to the recognizable location, city officials and civic-minded organizations had sought to secure about one-quarter acre located immediately east of the established Fry cemetery, where additional remains were buried.
Last year, Mayor Rick Mueller announced that the entirety of the property had been acquired, extending east from Sixth to Seventh Street and including the remains of those who previously were not memorialized. The complete parcel holds the remains of more than 200 people, including 14 members of the Fry family. It is near where founder Oliver Fry and his two eldest sons started a new life after traveling by train from Texas, then setting up a home on 320 acres outside of Fort Huachuca in 1901.
All Souls Day is a ceremony remembering and honoring “those who go before us,” as Father Greg Adolf has annually reminded us. Father Greg’s comments during past ceremonies at the site have made the point that needs to be remembered when we think of Fry Pioneer Cemetery.
We can’t forget those who have “gone before us,” and indeed, it would do us good to honor their memory by protecting and preserving where they are buried.
As a community, we thank those who spent last Saturday dignifying the property with their hard work to prepare it for the upcoming celebration. We also recognize and appreciate the organizations and city officials who have been committed to making Fry Pioneer Cemetery an integral part of our community.