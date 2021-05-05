State Rep. Griffin, R-Hereford, has been busy trying to secure legislation and funding aimed at helping rural counties meet their needs for water.
Last month Gov. Ducey signed one of the bills sponsored by Rep. Griffin that will expand state grants available for water infrastructure projects. The “Water Supply Development Revolving Fund” was created in 2007 as part of a legislative package that allowed municipalities and counties to enact ordinances to require a sufficient water supply for lands before they could be offered for sale or lease.
It wasn’t until eight years later that legislators appropriated $1 million for the fund, which was promptly swept away the following year, leaving the account empty, as it remains today.
Rep. Griffin’s bill increases how much the state can pay out for infrastructure projects from $100,000 to $250,000.
Whether the state will add money to the revolving fund depends on the fate of another of Rep. Griffin’s bills: HB2577. Though the exact amount that will be appropriated won’t be known until lawmakers finalize the budget, Rep. Griffin is asking that $5 million be allocated from the General Fund in fiscal year 2022 for the Department of Water Resources to study potential sources of water for Arizona. Presumably some of that money would then be used to pay for water infrastructure.
The bill signed into law by Gov. Ducey limits these grants to counties with populations less than 1.5 million people, essentially preventing Maricopa and Pima counties from applying.
The apparent reason for that restriction is tied to the ever-increasing threat to rural Arizona counties that may soon be affected by the terms of the Colorado River Compact. The seven-state agreement governs the allocation of water from the river.
Due to an ongoing 20-year drought and the shrinking water level of Lake Mead, the reservoir that supplies Colorado River water to California, Nevada, Mexico and Arizona, rural counties may be among the first to see reductions in their allocation.
Cities and Native American tribes have the highest allocation priority and will likely see little, if any, impact from cutbacks during a possible shortage when it comes to Colorado River water.
Cochise County is not directly affected by the potential reduction in water allocation from the Colorado River. Our county relies entirely on groundwater pumping and is not part of the Central Arizona Project, which serves as the governing body for Arizona’s portion of the Colorado River.
That doesn’t mean that state grants for the development of water infrastructure projects are not needed here. Existing recharge facilities along the San Pedro River already help sustain groundwater levels and partially offset pumping by Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca.
More is needed.
Cochise County has been an aggressive partner in developing new recharge infrastructure, working with state and federal agencies in the development of Horseshoe Draw and Sierra Vista in planning for the Bella Vista recharge project.
We support Rep. Griffin’s efforts to help rural counties develop more water infrastructure, recognizing the need to address the continuing threat of a water shortage throughout Arizona.