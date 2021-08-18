We can’t hide our disappointment and frustration with a report published this month by the Cronkite News agency that shows our District 2 U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick among the leaders in Congress to vote by proxy.
Proxy voting allows a member who is not present during a session to have their vote cast by a designated member who is in attendance. The practice was introduced last year in response to the pandemic with proponents arguing it was a way for Congress to continue working and keep its members safe.
Most people believe it’s important to keep our representatives and senators safe and healthy. At the height of the pandemic last summer, before the vaccine and when daily hospital admissions were numbering in the tens of thousands, it made sense that Congress adapt to the crisis and employ protocols to ensure safety.
We’re now more than a year removed from the pinnacle of the pandemic and with the advent of vaccines, even with the delta variant, life is getting back to normal for many Americans. Sports stadiums are filling up, most retail stores are encouraging —but not requiring — mask wearing, and even though the threat of contracting COVID-19 still exists, it’s not as prevalent as it was in 2020.
Most businesses have ended, or at least curtailed, the practice of working remotely. Aside from a few tech giants in Silicon Valley, employers are requiring people to show up for work.
That hasn’t been the case for Rep. Kirkpatrick, who is among the leaders in Congress for proxy voting. Of the 254 roll call votes from Jan. 3 through July 29, our District 2 representative handed her vote to someone else almost 90% of the time and ranked the sixth-highest among the 435 members. Essentially, U.S. taxpayers afforded Rep. Kirkpatrick the benefit of staying home for 222 of the 254 roll call votes.
That’s not representation, that’s handing our vote to someone of Rep. Kirkpatrick’s choice.
The congresswoman argues she is no different than the millions of Americans who are utilizing technology to remain safe during the pandemic. We’re sure that health care workers, first responders, postal workers, soldiers, utility employees and millions of other Americans who were deemed “essential” and continued working through the pandemic are thrilled that Ann Kirkpatrick is safe and still able to collect her $174,000 annual salary as a representative in Congress.
Ms. Kirkpatrick has decided not to run for re-election next year and has tainted her legacy of public service with poor choices, both personally and professionally, during her final term in office.
Choosing not to attend Congress and participate in the vibrant debates on important legislation denies District 2 constituents direct representation. Handing our vote over to another representative, or mindlessly voting according to the Democratic Party agenda, encourages the divisiveness that has caused political gridlock in Washington. Bipartisanship cannot happen when members of Congress choose to be absent and avoid working with fellow members across the aisle.
More than a year remains in Rep. Kirkpatrick’s term in office. We encourage her to make a better effort to show up for work.