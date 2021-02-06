We were happy to see Rep. Becky Nutt’s name on a letter signed by 17 Republican legislators urging GOP Chairman Kelli Ward to open up the ballots on her own re-election campaign or drop out of efforts to promote election integrity in Arizona.
It’s a classic case of “…do what I say, not what I do.”
Ms. Ward was re-elected to lead the party at a Jan. 23 gathering in the Phoenix area. She narrowly defeated southern Arizona businessman Sergio Arellano after a runoff election. Immediately following the result some members of the party called for an audit of the results, noting that only 42 votes separated Ms. Ward from her challenger.
Ms. Ward would have none of that. She has refused to talk to media outlets about the possibility of an audit and has spoken just once in public on whether it could happen. During a radio interview six days after the election she rejected the idea, claiming “…we had no complaints from anyone, from any state committeeman” or those carrying proxy votes. The party used paper ballots and machines from Gila County to run the race.
“Everything was above board,” she said.
One would think such confidence should embolden Ms. Ward to embrace an audit, not reject it.
Questions about whether the vote count was legitimate arose after the wrong winner of another race was announced at the gathering. The winner for the at-large committee member from the 8th Congressional District was told after the party meeting that she had lost, after she had been publicly announced during the daylong proceeding as the winner.
For Ms. Ward, what makes this situation worse is her loud and continuous claims that Donald Trump won the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election. She led the charge for the party to censure Gov. Doug Ducey for certifying the election result when Democrat Joe Biden was determined the winner over former President Trump by about 10,000 votes in Arizona. She filed lawsuits seeking to overcome the outcome, but failed to produce evidence to support her claims and her legal actions were quickly dismissed.
Now, when confronted by an appearance of confusion on her own election result, Ms. Ward chooses to play hardball with her own party members and reject calls for an audit.
Her hypocrisy threatens the integrity of the entire Republican Party.
That’s why 17 Republican legislators, all of whom are considered conservative, signed a letter last week demanding that Ms. Ward direct an audit and that she remove herself from any part of the process.
We’re pleased that locally-elected State Representative Becky Nutt is among those legislators.
Professing the need for transparency, raising questions about election integrity and proclaiming publicly that Arizona’s election process is fraudulent has put Ms. Ward in a national spotlight.
She has a responsibility to live by the very words that she has professed and we would think that her failure to do so conveys concerns that her own election may not have been legitimate.
Her actions are a stain on the entire party.