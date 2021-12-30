We’re not in the business of promoting other newspapers. It’s tough enough doing all that is necessary to report and publish everything happening in our own community, let alone praise the efforts of another publication.
Nonetheless, our readers and everyone who has an interest in state government should take notice of the recent reporting by the Arizona Republic on out-of-state lending by an agency under the direction of the governor’s office. The four-part series details a program directed by the Arizona Industrial Development Authority that finances a number of questionable projects throughout the country.
The newspaper’s reporting has captured the eye of several elected officeholders in the Legislature, who are considering proposals to rein in the program. Since its inception in 2016, the AIDA has issued more than $8 billion in bonds — long-term loans sold to investors — with more than half of that money flowing to projects or entities outside the state.
The AIDA board has hired a private contractor to run the program with the mission of generating revenue that doesn’t come from taxpayers. The bonding program has brought in about $19.1 million over the past three fiscal years, which may sound like a lot of money, until you realize that it represents about two-tenths of 1% of the value of the bonds issued.
According to the Republic, two of the authority’s bonds are in default, a financial black eye for Arizona. Five more have warned investors of trouble, according to the research firm Municipal Market Analytics.
Beyond the potential monetary risks for Arizona, the bond-investment program has taken money away from in-state infrastructure projects. The AIDA was created through legislation promoted by Gov. Ducey during his first term. The agency assumed the roles of several other development authorities previously under the direction of the Arizona Commerce Authority.
Funding distributed to the commerce authority, and other similar agencies, focused on financing projects in Arizona, like a hospital in Cobre Valley, a business incubator in Flagstaff and the court complex in Nogales.
That changed in December 2018, when the AIDA changed its mission and hired a contractor to redirect the program, turning it from an affordable financing tool for rural communities into a revenue-generating investment agency for the state.
Now lawmakers want to take another look. The optics of a state agency turning its mission into a profit-oriented investment firm, with half of its money spent on revenue bonds for projects outside of Arizona, raises serious questions about the role and purpose of state government. There are also serious concerns about the financial risks that the ADIA has undertaken.
We compliment the Republic for its in-depth investigative reporting on this topic. It fulfils the role of newspapers as an accountability check for the community it serves, in this case, the constituents of the state of Arizona.
We also support lawmakers taking a closer look at this agency and its revenue bond program when the Legislature reconvenes in January.