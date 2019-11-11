Arizona is shaping up to be a battleground for political parties in 2020.
Last week, the Democratic National Party formally listed Arizona among eight key states they believe can be flipped from traditionally “red” — Republican — to “blue.”
That means two things for local voters.
Prepare to be inundated with political messaging beginning in January and continuing throughout the entire year. There will be no escaping it. Mailers, television ads, even campaign rhetoric on your social media pages.
By the end of 2020, the onslaught of political advertising will make even the most die-hard fans of American elections ready for an end to the “noise,” and pining for the days of peace and quiet.
Secondly, the escalating volume of candidate campaigns will require you, the voter, to discern what is fact and what is fiction. Find news sources you can trust, then find another with views consistently opposed to your own, and figure out where you stand on the issues, and why.
We will be electing more than just a president next year; we will be deciding candidates for Congress, the State Legislature, our entire county government and several local offices as well.
Knowing which offices are on the ballot, who the candidates are and what each stands for is a mountain of homework for the responsible voter.
Candidates are already out there collecting signatures to qualify for the ballot. For Congress, state offices and Cochise County, the first election happens in August, when registered Democrats and Republicans decide which candidates will represent them in the November general election.
Prior to that, in March, Arizona Democrats will go to the polls and pick which candidate this state wants to represent them on the presidential ballot. Republicans have decided not to hold the March primary and Donald Trump is already Arizona’s candidate for the Republican Party.
Keeping it all straight — which candidate is running for which office and what do they stand for — provides a great reason to subscribe to your local newspaper.
That’s our job.
We’ll keep you abreast of the latest from all the candidates and provide objective insight on where they stand on the issues.
Make your New Year’s resolution now, and promise to be an educated voter when the 2020 elections happen.
Our nation’s democracy depends on it.