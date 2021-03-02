We’re not sure what it’s going to take to convince some Republicans that Donald Trump did, in fact, lose the Nov. 3, 2020 election.
More importantly, we’re not sure what it will take to convince those same Republicans that our election process has integrity.
Some, notably Donald Trump, will never be convinced, which is a fact that must be accepted.
Most, we hope, will be convinced after the Arizona Senate completes its audit of Maricopa County ballots, voting machines and other materials from the Nov. 3, 2020 election. Last week a Superior Court judge ruled the subpoenas issued by the Senate presented enough authority to require that county supervisors turn over the requested items.
We can’t ignore the political overtones of this scenario and urgently desire the Republican majority in the Senate to be objective in their efforts to assure the integrity of the election process.
There have been hints that it will not be objective.
Senate President Karen Fann previously indicated the audit of Maricopa’s 2.1 million ballots and its voting equipment would be conducted by the same firm hired by Mr. Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, after the election. Allied Security Operations Group, and specifically one of its representatives — Phil Waldron — supplied information found to be misleading and false to Giuliani, which fueled claims of election fraud, all of which have been dismissed by federal courts.
Based on that history, hiring the firm would compromise the Senate’s stated purpose of seeking to validate the election, merely from the appearance of impropriety.
Understand that Maricopa County has already conducted three audits — including one forensic audit — of its ballots, voting machines and election process.
If the Senate probe is done correctly, accomplishing the goal of “integrity” will require consequences.
Although numerous bills already being considered by the Legislature seek to increase the accountability of the election process, the audit may identify specific actions that did indeed result in tabulation errors or outright fraud. Election workers should be held accountable if the audit finds errors were made.
If no problems are found, it’s up to voters to restore the integrity of the process by removing the elected officials who have fueled the flames of fraud and discredited Arizona’s election. Senators and Representatives who continue to profess a belief that the Nov. 3 outcome was “fixed” are poisonous to the election process and will not contribute to restoring confidence among voters in the future.
They are entitled to their beliefs, but are hypocritical considering they hold an elected office.
We regard the Senate subpoenas to be a “witch hunt” by the Republican majority, who claim noble intentions but desire a different outcome to the presidential election. It isn’t “integrity” they seek, but a victory for Donald Trump.
If their pursuit is sincerely to restore integrity, then they will hire a truly independent auditor and live by the outcome. Further validation requires that voters be convinced, which can only result if there are consequences after the findings.