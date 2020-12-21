Is there broad concern that the Nov. 3 election was compromised?
That’s the basis for a decision by the state Senate Judiciary Committee to subpoena Maricopa County ballots and tabulating equipment. On Friday, the county’s board of supervisors decided not to comply with the subpoena and instead filed a lawsuit to overturn the order.
This is Republican-on-Republican legal warfare. Four of the five supervisors and a majority of the judicial committee are registered members of the GOP. That should effectively eliminate an argument that the motivation for this spat is entirely political.
Or is it?
Supervisors contend the subpoena raises constitutional questions. Their lawsuit cites an unreasonable time frame to comply, an intrusion on voter privacy and a violation of state statues. Committee members see a need for urgency in their efforts to prove the outcome of the presidential election was fraudulent.
We have no issue with a forensic audit of the ballots or the tabulation equipment used in the Nov. 3 election. Neither do Maricopa County Supervisors, all five of whom expressed support for an audit during the six-hour judicial committee meeting that precluded the decision to issue a subpoena.
At issue is the need for urgency.
After eight lawsuits alleging fraud, all of which were rejected by state and federal courts for lack of merit, we don’t see the need to rush another challenge when there is a lack of evidence to support a ninth. If Senate Judiciary members are sincere in their desire to address what they argue is “broad concern” for election integrity, they shouldn’t be in a rush, either.
With the next election about two years away, there is plenty of time to conduct an in-depth and accurate study of the ballots and the equipment involved in the Nov. 3 outcome. Rather than conduct that forensic investigation during the heat of a political firestorm, we believe the work should be done at a time when its outcome won’t be compromised by politics. If the study finds that the tabulation equipment was “rigged” and significant numbers of ballots were improperly cast, there should still be time to correct those issues and adequately repair voter confidence in our election process.
Instead, we’re witnessing conservative Republicans who seek to fuel a dying fire. Their refusal to accept Joe Biden’s election win and their stated belief that the outcome was fraudulent is driving the need for urgency.
We prefer the method that Cochise County Recorder David Stevens has signed onto with State Rep. Walt Blackman. Before grabbing headlines with committee meetings and subpoenas, Blackman and Stevens plan to discuss election processes with county recorders and election officials to find out “…what went right and what went wrong” on Nov. 3. After that study, Rep. Blackman has indicated he may introduce legislation to address the issues.
Restoring voter confidence in the election process — if it is indeed lacking at all — can’t be accomplished in a hurry.