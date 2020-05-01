Gov. Ducey’s extension of the “stay-at-home” order is inspiring revolution within the ranks of Republicans in the State Legislature.
Wednesday the governor announced his executive order will continue through May 15, with modifications that should allow most retailers to reopen a week earlier, provided these businesses adhere to social distancing and other recommended best practices.
In follow-up comments, Ducey warned bar and restaurant owners that violating his order could result in the loss of their liquor license, along with a fine of up to $2,500 and six months in jail. He also emphasized that cities and counties do not have the authority to modify or ignore the executive order.
"When I give guidance statewide, it is statewide, and it is enforceable by law,” he said.
Some Republican lawmakers don’t agree.
Thursday two GOP legislators went public with their opposition to the stay-at-home order and indicated their displeasure was shared by other members of the majority party. Warren Petersen, House Majority Leader, told a Phoenix radio host that there is strong support for a resolution to overturn Ducey’s executive order. Rep. Kelly Townsend (R-Mesa) took to social media stating that “threatening her constituents with jail time is the last straw.” She supports allowing people to “take the risk” if they choose to, and also proposed introducing a concurrent resolution to overturn the executive order.
First, of course, the Legislature has to reconvene the session they abandoned March 23. Lawmakers fled the capital fearing the coronavirus and were seriously considering adjourning sine die on May 1, until Republicans realized many of their initiatives would die with the end of the session.
Now, some of the lawmakers who respected the dangers of COVID-19 and initially agreed with the governor’s guidance, are making political hay by standing with a vocal minority who argue our government is “acting unconstitutionally,” and using its authority to control citizens, not protect them.
We will be watching our LD 14 Republicans in the Legislature — Reps. Gail Griffin and Becky Nutt and Sen. David Gown — to see if they join the GOP cabal seeking to overthrow Ducey.
Two things should be considered on this issue.
Arizona will likely lose millions in federal aid if our State Legislature vacates the governor’s executive orders. Senate President Karen Fann announced this week that if a resolution is passed, the state can keep the money it has already received, but will not be entitled to millions of federal emergency funds. In addition, all of the emergency declarations the governor has issued over the past few weeks will end immediately, including the state income tax deferral to July 15 and protections from evictions and other coronavirus-protections.
Secondly, acting to “free” constituents from the restrictions put in place by Ducey will likely spread the virus and could result in more people getting sick. Ask the State of Georgia if reopening their economy was a good idea, and citizens won’t respond with platitudes about their constitutional rights — they will talk about the continuing dangers of COVID-19.
Republicans in the Legislature need to calm down and get back in line with the governor. They need to protect the wellbeing of their constituents, not turn this into a personal political opportunity.